LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bob Baffert endured the lowest of lows and highest of highs within minutes during the Kentucky Derby.
He was bummed before the horses left the paddock after Thousand Words reared up and fell, getting disqualified and injuring Baffert’s assistant trainer. That emotion was quickly replaced by Authentic’s victory that gave Baffert a record-tying sixth Derby win.
Then Baffert found himself down again, literally, getting knocked to the grass by Authentic in the winner’s circle.
“This is the craziest year ever,” he said.
Authentic kicked away from heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch on Saturday, winning the 146th Derby by 1 1/4 lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay colt ran 1-1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under John Velazquez, who won his third Derby.
Baffert tied Ben Jones (1938-52) for the most wins by a trainer. His other victories came in 1997, 1998, 2002, 2015 with eventual Triple Crown winner Justify, and 2018.
“Bob, he’s got the magic touch,” said Jack Knowlton of Sackatoga Stable, owner of Tiz the Law. “He had this horse ready at the right time and he beat us.”
Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years, Tiz the Law settled into fourth while Authentic ran unopposed in front. With a quarter-mile to go, Tiz the Law pulled alongside Authentic and the two hit the top of the stretch together.
Tiz the Law briefly struck his head in front only to have Authentic fight back and spurt clear of the Belmont winner.
“Yes! Yes!” Baffert shouted in the paddock, where he watched on the video screen.
Thousand Words acted up in the paddock, reared up and fell shortly before post time. Baffert said his assistant, Jim Barnes, broke his arm trying to get the saddle on the unruly colt. Thousand Words wasn’t injured, according to the on-call veterinarian.
In the winner’s circle, the long ribbons hanging off the garland of red roses kept hitting Authentic’s hind leg, agitating him, and in turn he knocked the white-haired trainer to the ground.
“He spun around and he was like a bowling ball. He just spun us all around,” Baffert said. “The turf course is pretty soft here, so it wasn’t too bad. I was probably more embarrassed than anything when I hit the ground.”
It’s been that kind of year for Baffert. The Hall of Fame trainer was loaded with promising 3-year-olds early on. Then Nadal got hurt and had to be retired and Charlatan went on the shelf with a minor injury. Authentic had issues, so Baffert gave him an extended break.
In between, Charlatan and another of Baffert’s horses had positive drug tests in Arkansas. Baffert is appealing his resulting 15-day suspension. The trainer mourned the death of Arrogate, North America’s all-time earnings leader, this summer.
“It’s been a roller-coaster year, but thankfully it’s the love of the horses that keeps me going,” said Baffert, his voice breaking. “They’re the best therapy a human can have. I love being around them.”
Baffert was especially pleased to help deliver a first-time Derby victory to B. Wayne Hughes. Hughes, the 86-year-old founder of Public Storage, races as Spendthrift Farm and co-owns Thousand Words. Also part of Authentic’s ownership is MyRaceHorse Stable, whose 4,600 participants include Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and former Olympic skier Bode Miller. They paid about $206 each for a share.
