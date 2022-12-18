UNION – The Powder Valley girls basketball team finished up a weekend of action at the Bobcat Classic with a 32-25 victory over the host Union Bobcats to claim the tournament title.
The Badgers had a perfect weekend at the tournament with a 47-34 win over Elgin and a 46-13 win over Cove to make it to the tournament finale.
Against the Bobcats, Powder Valley found 14 points from DJ Bingham, 10 of those coming in the second half. Jacey Anderson added six points in the victory.
Powder Valley (5-3 overall) is back in tournament action on Wednesday, Dec. 28 taking part in the Baker Holiday Classic. First up for the Badgers will be Adrian (2-4 overall) with an early 9 a.m. start time.
Powder Valley boys win third-place game in Union
UNION – The Powder Valley boys basketball team closed out the Bobcat Classic in Union with a 65-46 win over Enterprise on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The Badgers opened the tournament with a 61-23 victory over Elgin before falling to Cove, 64-46.
Powder Valley (4-4 overall) takes some time off before traveling to Baker on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to participate in the Baker Holiday Classic. The Badgers will start the tournament with a game versus Nixyaawii (4-1 overall) with a start time of 1:30 p.m.
