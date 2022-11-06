RIDGEVIEW – After breezing through the first and second rounds of the OSAA 1A state volleyball playoffs, the Powder Valley squad found the matches a little tougher as the Badgers traveled to Ridgeview High School to begin quarterfinal play.

Meeting the third seed St. Paul Buckaroos on Friday, Nov. 4, Powder Valley fell in three sets. St. Paul took the first set 25-17. The Badgers fought back in the second set before falling 25-21. The third and final set was a copy of the second as the Buckaroos won 25-17.

