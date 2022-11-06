RIDGEVIEW – After breezing through the first and second rounds of the OSAA 1A state volleyball playoffs, the Powder Valley squad found the matches a little tougher as the Badgers traveled to Ridgeview High School to begin quarterfinal play.
Meeting the third seed St. Paul Buckaroos on Friday, Nov. 4, Powder Valley fell in three sets. St. Paul took the first set 25-17. The Badgers fought back in the second set before falling 25-21. The third and final set was a copy of the second as the Buckaroos won 25-17.
Moving to the consolation bracket on Saturday, Nov. 5, Powder Valley took the court against the second seed Crane Mustangs, victims of an upset loss the day prior to North Douglas.
The sixth seed Powder Valley team saw their tournament come to a close with a five-set loss to the Mustangs.
The Badgers started strong, winning the first two games, 25-18 and 25-20. The momentum then shifted to the Mustangs with Crane coming back for a third set win, 25-21 and the fourth set going into extra points before Crane taking the victory, 27-25. In the fifth and deciding set, the Mustangs downed the Badgers 15-9.
For the tournament, Powder Valley junior Jacey Anderson was honored second team all-tournament.
The Badgers end the season with a 24-9 overall record and a 1A Old Oregon League title. Powder Valley will look to repeat that title next season, losing only senior Dalle Bingham to graduation.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.