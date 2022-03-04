BAKER CITY — There were signs Friday, March 4, that the 1A semifinal was not going to go the way of the Powder Valley Badgers.
Shots rimmed out. Other wide open shots they typically made missed. Their high-octane offense was slowed down by the South Wasco defense.
And Oscar Thomas couldn't miss for the Redsides.
Thomas hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points, Ian Ongers posted a double-double, and the Redsides reached the state title game with a wire-to-wire 59-40 win over the Badgers to stay undefeated and send Powder Valley to Saturday's third-place game against Crosshill Christian.
Badgers head coach Kyle Dixon said the 1-3-1 zone defense "they ran against us was pretty tough. I think we just missed some shots early, some easy shots, and our offense went down. I thought we had some good looks at the hoop and we just missed, and when you miss so many shots in the first quarter, it takes a little bit out of you."
The Badgers trailed for just 51 seconds in their quarterfinal win over Nixyaawii, while the Redsides led for just 78 seconds in their come-from-behind win over Rogue Valley Adventist.
The roles were completely reversed Friday. The Redsides opened the game on a 10-4 run, used an extended 18-2 run to break the game open and led by as much as 26 en route to their 25th win.
SWC's methodical style on offense led to open looks and some easy baskets as the team shot 46% and hit 9-of-16 3-pointers. Meanwhile, its stifling defense — aided by some uncharacteristic Badgers misses — resulted in Powder Valley shooting just 22%.
Three first-quarter 3s by Thomas — including one that triggered the key first-half run — helped put the Redsides ahead 16-8 after one. The lead reached 20-8 when James Best found Thomas — who got behind the Badger defense — for a layup at the 5:05 mark of the second quarter. The lead reached as much as 18 in the first half when Thomas lobbed an entry pass over the top of the Powder defense to Ongers twice, with the second trip to the well making the score 28-10 at the 1:48 mark.
The Badgers seemed to gain some momentum before the break, cutting the halftime margin to 30-16 on Kaden Krieger's steal and layup.
But in an instant, the lead was pushed to 19 barely a minute into the third on an Ongers layup and a 3 by Thomas from about five feet behind the 3-point-line. Another Thomas trey later made it 40-20.
The Badgers pulled within 13 early in the fourth on a layup and two free throws by Cole Martin before the Resides put the game on ice with a 13-0 run.
Two SWC baskets on the run were indicative of the afternoon it was for the Badgers. First, Best had an inbounds pass from the sideline tipped. He stepped inbounds, grabbed the loose ball and drove to the rim for a layup and a 50-33 lead. And at the end of it, Thomas missed in close, but Ongers grabbed the rebound and kicked it back to Thomas, who buried his seventh 3 for the largest lead at 59-33.
Just one player — Martin — reached double figures for the Badgers, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Powder Valley, though, was held to its lowest point total of the season, and nearly 25 points below is average of 64.6 points per game coming in. Case Olson added seven points.
The Badgers (24-3 overall) will play for third March 5 at 11:30 a.m.
"We gotta focus and get a win and not bury ourselves," Dixon said. "We're a good team, we just had a bad day. We just gotta focus on tomorrow. We can still get third. That's pretty darn good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.