Children participate in a short-track race at the Owsley Trailhead at the Mount Emily Recreation Area, near La Grande, on Monday, June 21, 2021. Several dozen kids took part in the event hosted by Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club, whose volunteers maintain the mountain bike trails at MERA. Beginning May 2 in 2022, the races will be held every Monday at 6 p.m.
LA GRANDE — With spring in the air, the Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club is starting up its annual outdoor events at Mount Emily Recreation Area.
The club is set to host short-track races at MERA starting on Monday, May 2, with riders of all ages and skill levels encouraged to join. The Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club will host short-track races starting at the Owsley Canyon Trailhead every Monday night through June 25. Classifications are broken down by age and include 5 and younger, 7 and younger, 8-11, 12-17 years, adult class and a 50 and over group.
The races are free to the public, but donations are welcome. Interested competitors should check in at the Owsley Canyon Trailhead at 5:30 p.m., before races start at 6 p.m. The track is roughly a half mile in length, combining gravel road and dirt single track.
The Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club saw approximately 30 participants per event last year, many of whom were youth participants. The club tracks a seasonal score over the spring months, with awards and raffles at the conclusion of the season.
MERA cleanup day
In addition to the start of short-track races, the club will host an annual spring MERA cleanup event on Sunday, May 15. The cleanup efforts will include a variety of projects to benefit the users of the recreation area.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the Owlsey Trailhead at 9 a.m., and free donuts and coffee will be available. Those looking to attend are encouraged to bring supplies, work gloves and weather-appropriate clothing.
Following the event, Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club will host an after party at the Anderson Cottage next to the trailhead.
