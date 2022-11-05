EUGENE — Union/Cove and Knappa were neck-and-neck all morning in a race for the 2A/1A boys state cross-country championship.
In the end, the Loggers took home the crown.
Knappa left Lane Community College in Eugene Saturday, Nov. 5, with the title by a hair, scoring 53 points to edge the Bobcats, who scored 55 points. It was almost a role reversal of a year ago, when the Bobcats won the title over Bandon by just four points in another barnburner.
“It was a real battle of two evenly-matched teams,” Union/Cove head coach Steve Sheehy said. “It came down to the last few meters. Our guys gave it everything. I’m really proud of them.”
It was clear early the race was going to be a showdown between Knappa and Union/Cove. At both the one-mile and two-mile splits, the teams were far ahead of the competition — the Bobcats were ahead by three points after a mile, and the Loggers inched ahead by four points at the two-mile mark. By the end, both teams had two runners in the top 10, three in the top 15, and four in the top 20.
In the top 10 for Union/Cove were Eli Williams in fifth in 16:24.8, and Taylor Fox in sixth in 16:28.0, matching points with third-place finisher Isaiah Rodriguez and eighth-place finisher Joshua Peterson of Knappa. In the top 15 for Knappa was Wyatt Jacobson in 12th, two spots ahead of Nathaniel O’Reilly (17:23.9) in 14th. Moments later, William Mallory (17:52.1) crossed in 17th for the Bobcats, two places ahead of Clay Keyser for the Loggers.
In a race where a trade in positioning here or there could have made the difference in who won the championship, the race for which team got its No. 5 runner home first stood out. In that race, Soren Brown of Knappa, the Loggers’ fifth runner, crossed in 25th in a time of 18:16.5, a mere one second — and two places — ahead of Caleb Later of Union/Cove.
Right behind Later was Noah Platz in 28th in 18:26.2 for the Bobcats, with Jacob Burton rounding out Union/Cove’s runners in 41st in 19:05.9.
“I’m really going to miss this group of seniors,” Sheehy said, highlighting the efforts of Fox, Later, Platz and Burton. “Taylor Fox placed in the top 10 for the fourth year in a row. Noah Platz and Caleb Later gave everything they had for the fill 5,000 meters… same with senior Jacob Burton.”
The trophy marks the 17th time the Bobcats have finished in first or second place on the boys side in the OSAA championships, now with eight runner-up trophies to go next to nine title trophies. Sheehy noted another feat for the Bobcat boys, pointing out its the 16th year in a row Union/Cove has secured a top-four finish.
Union/Cove’s district rivals, Heppner (90 points) and Stanfield/Echo (100) placed third and fourth. The Mustangs had the top two finishers with champion Trevor Nichols and runner-up Grady Greenwood.
Young Bobcat girls place fourth
The Union/Cove girls also returned to the top four, following up last year’s third-place finish by taking fourth Saturday in the 3A/2A/1A race — one Sheehy earlier this week indicated would indeed be a challenging race loaded with talent.
“Our girls did a great job, too, getting on the podium with a fourth-place finish,” Sheehy said. “In a year of super-tough competition, to get fourth is amazing.”
Union/Cove scored 129 points as a team, behind district rival Wallowa Valley (63 points), Oregon Episcopal (84) and Siuslaw (95).
Josie Patton continued her strong finish to the season, placing 15th to lead the Bobcats in a time of 20:13.4. Kaci Baxter placed 33rd in 20:59.0, leading a group that finished close together. Taylor Weishaar was 37th in 21:10.0, and Hailey Davis, fourth across for the team, was 40th in 21:16.5.
Angel Shields-Marrs was 50th in 21:50.7, while Kaleah Hines, the lone senior to run at state, was 55th in 21:59.5, and Jayda Blackburn was 58th in 22:13.7.
“Kaleah Hines is brand new to running but was a huge asset for our team,” Sheehy said of the senior.
The Bobcats are slated to return their top five state finishers in 2023.
