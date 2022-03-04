LA GRANDE — In the game of basketball, wins and losses can be determined by just one shot.
This was the case in a round-one matchup of 4A state playoffs, when La Grande saw its season come to an end at the hands of a heart-breaking buzzer beater by Banks. The Tigers battled back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game late in regulation, but Banks’ Cooper Gobel sealed the game with a three-point basket as time expired.
“Tough one obviously, but at the end of the day you have to tip your hat to a team that plays well,” La Grande head coach Mark Carollo said. I’ll stand by my boys. I’m super proud of their efforts. They didn’t just throw in the towel, they battled all the way until the end.”
The Tigers and Braves met for a first-round playoff matchup on Friday, March 4, with La Grande earning the higher seed and hosting the game.
La Grande built an early 5-2 lead out of the gates, but Banks battled back to tie the game at 6-6 and never trailed for the remainder of the contest. Banks senior Charlie White and La Grande senior Brady Hutchins led the way in scoring early on. White scored six of his 13 points in the first, while Hutchins had much more in store later in the game after tallying five points through the first eight minutes.
The Braves went on a 10-0 run to end the quarter to take a 18-8 lead, putting the Tigers on their back heels early on.
“I didn’t think our defense was great in the first quarter,” Carollo said. “I thought we didn’t do a good enough job of really jumping out on some of the switches. We just fell asleep a couple times.”
Facing an early deficit, La Grande did what it could to rally momentum in front of a packed house. The Tigers fought back to cut the lead to 25-19, but the Braves managed to hold a 27-19 lead at the half.
Coming out of halftime, La Grande pushed the tempo and pounded the ball into the paint. Senior Devin Bell scored six of his 13 points in the second quarter as the Tigers scraped away at Banks’ lead.
For Banks, Gobel provided a consistent scoring option and helped hold off La Grande momentum swings. He scored seven points in the third quarter en route to a game-high 26 points on the night.
In the fourth quarter, it appeared early on that Banks may cruise its way to a victory. The Braves built up a 48-33 lead with 5:20 remaining in regulation as La Grande looked for answers.
Hutchins rose to the task for the Tigers, igniting from the three-point line. The senior hit three three-pointers in the final frame to help spearhead a major comeback attempt — Hutchins finished the game with six three-pointers on the night. Junior Sam Tsiatsos also hit back-to-back three-pointers as La Grande erased a 15-point deficit.
A three from Hutchins with 1:46 tied the game at 53-53 as momentum swung completely toward the Tigers.
Banks later took over possession up 55-53 with 30 seconds remaining, but an offensive foul flipped the possession back to the Tigers. Bell followed up with a basket inside to tie the game at 55-55 with just over 10 seconds left in the contest.
With the game on the line, Gobel walked up court and faced an opportunity to make a big play. The senior did just that, hitting nothing but net on a leaning three-point jump shot from the top of the key to seal the game.
“They were a physical team and got into some good spots to score,” Carollo said. “Definitely give a lot of credit to their efforts tonight, but I am proud of how our team battled back and kept with it.”
In their final prep basketball games, Hutchins and Bell finished with a combined 35 points for the Tigers. La Grande is set to graduate eight seniors from a team that finished 16-3 overall.
“I’m just really proud of all those seniors,” Carollo said. “Obviously Devin and Brady both had great years, but all of them have such good attitudes and are great kids. It’s really a coach’s dream to have nice kids that will run through a wall for you.”
The buzzer beater was a tough blow for La Grande, having fought back from a large deficit. The loss caps off the Tigers’ season in round one of the 4A state tournament, while Banks will advance to the quarterfinals.
“Obviously disappointing to end it, but overall I’m super proud of the kids,” Carollo said. “I thought they played well all year and rose to the occasion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.