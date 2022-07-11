ELGIN — The first Ty Hallgarth Memorial Bronc Riding at the Elgin Stampede saw two winners.
Both Chase Brooks and Tim Ditrich posted a score of 84 to share the top spot in the inaugural Stampede event on July 7, outlasting a field of riders that featured seven 80-plus point rides and a tight finish at the top.
Brooks, a Deer Lodge, Montana, product who is ranked 11th in the world, scored his top ride onboard Major Cover. Ditrich, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, turned in his 84 on Spotted Blues. The two shared the top prize, each earning more than $3,300.
On their heels was Kade Bruno, who scored an 83.5 onboard Blue Blazes for more than $2,100. And just behind him was Dawson Dahm, on Blue Angel, who scored an 83 and earned close to $1,400.
Tegan Smith earned $875 onboard Jamboree with a score of 82.5, and both Kolby Wanchuk and Sam Harper scored 80-point rides.
The theme of tight finishes carried over to another inaugural event on July 8-9 — breakaway roping. Just 0.3 seconds separated the top nine competitors. Tayler Bradley earned the top spot with a time of 2.3 seconds, and the Goldendale, Washington, product won just under $2,000.
A four-way tie for second followed at 2.4 seconds between Megan Burbidg, Kiley Streeter, Josey Murphy and Millie Greenwood, each of whom won more than 1,300. Amanda Hodges took sixth with a time of 2.5 seconds, and in a three-way tie for seventh were Candida Eldridge, Lynn Rodriguez and Paige Portenier, all of whom completed the event in 2.6 seconds.
In the PRCA rodeo on July 8-9, just one bull rider stayed on for eight seconds — Derek Kolbaba, as the Joseph native posted a score of 76 points on Roll Tide to win more than $3,800.
Bareback riding saw Myles Carlson claim the title with a 75-point ride on Feather Woman to win more than $1,200. Dylan Riggins and Colton Clemens tied for second, each posting a score of 73 points.
Hayden Hall rode Wind Chimes to the top spot in saddle bronc riding with a score of 71 points, collecting more than $1,400. Stran Nielson followed with a score of 69, and tying for third were Russell Kay and Keldon Goode with scores of 67.
Steer wrestling was won by Kaden Greenfield in a time of 5.0 seconds to win more than $1,500. Colin Wolfe finished in 5.4 seconds to place second. In third was Logan Kenline in 5.7 seconds, and tied for fourth in 5.8 seconds were Chance Gartner and Jason Thomas.
Justin Davis and Garrett Rogers won nearly $2,000 in team roping with a time of 4.9 seconds. Jake Minor and Jeff Flenniken placed second in 5.4 seconds, edging the third-place team of Brandon Beers and Daniel Braman in 5.5 seconds. Brent Falon and Bryan Reay came in fourth in 5.7 seconds.
Tie-down roping was won by Michael Pederson, who claimed more than $1,700 with a top time of 9.4 seconds. Cooper Mills was the only other competitor to go under 10 seconds, finishing second in 9.9 seconds. Chase Joyce (10.2), Wyatt Muggli (10.3) and Tate Teague (10.4) rounded out the top five.
In steer roping, Cooper Mills was the Round 1 winner with a time of 12.3 seconds, and the average with a combined time on two attempts of 30.8 seconds. His time in Round 1 won him nearly $1,100, and the average title won him more than $1,600. In Round 1, Dave Inman and Howdy McGinn tied for second in 15 seconds.
The Round 2 top three were Jason Stewart (13.8 seconds) Brian Garr (14.3) and Roger Nonella (14.9). Nonella also was second in the average with a time of 32.9 seconds on two head, and Brett Hale was third at 48.4 seconds on two head.
And in barrel racing, Cheyenne Allan turned in a winning time of 16.27 seconds, one of 11 women to complete the cloverleaf pattern in less than 17 seconds. Her victory won her nearly $1,400. Megan McLeod-Sprague placed second in 16.33, making her the only other rider to post a time under 16.5 seconds. The rest of the top five included Pamela Coker (16.67), Abby Sutfin, (16.70) and Rainy Robinson (16.73).
