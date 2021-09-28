Eastern Oregon University volleyball player Cambree Scott, shown Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 prior to the Mountaineers’ match against Walla Walla University, already is EOU’s career leader in blocks and block assists.
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University volleyball middle hitter Cambree Scott earned another accolade, being named this week’s Cascade Collegiate Conference defensive player of the week on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Scott was dynamic along the net in Eastern’s weekend sweep on the road over Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon. The victories improved the Mountaineers’ record to 13-4 on the year and 8-1 in conference play. The team is currently ranked No. 14 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll.
The junior totaled seven blocks against Oregon Tech and four against Southern Oregon as the Mountaineers improved their winning streak to seven straight games. Scott also tallied 10 kills in the win over Southern Oregon and eight in the victory at Oregon Tech.
This is the second time this season that Scott has earned player of the week honors. She is coming off a standout year in which she was named Cascade Collegiate Conference player of the year.
Eastern will host two home games this weekend following five straight contests on the road. The Mountaineers will square off against Evergreen State on Oct. 1, followed by a matchup against Northwest on Oct. 2.
