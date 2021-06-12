This year’s modified spring basketball schedule has caused chaos that coaches, athletes and even reporters never quite expected.
In what would normally span most of the winter and into the spring, this year’s basketball season has been condensed into about four weeks. To make things more difficult, head coaches are dealing with players still competing in spring sports, seniors graduating and back-to-backs on a regular basis.
“It’s just been a constant, really changing and evolving thing this year,” Tony Haddock, Imbler boys basketball coach, said.
In basketball seasons of the past, teams would occasionally play games on back-to-back nights. However, several teams around the area are playing games up to four days in a row, with little time to practice in between games. Back-to-backs are also much more common now than in previous years.
Another key element is the lack of an offseason, with most teams being very limited compared to previous years. Haddock noted the Imbler boys played around 10 games this spring with roughly five practices all season.
Many elite athletes in the area often excel in multiple sports, which has had a big impact on this season. Baseball and track state championships were held in May, forcing many multi-sport athletes to miss the first few games of the 2021 basketball season.
While the circumstances are difficult, the playing field is fairly even in that all teams have to overcome similar challenges. Powder Valley girls basketball coach Allen Bingham echoed the sentiment that the lack of practice has been detrimental.
“You’re introducing stuff pre-game and learning it on-the-fly during the game,” Bingham said.
Bingham and the Badgers have yet to conduct a practice where every athlete on the team was in attendance. Between graduations, senior trips and crossover into spring sports, teams with many upperclassmen have faced obstacles that would never be an issue in previous years.
The Union boys team started its season 6-2, with a stretch of games on three-straight days and a period of three games in four days.
“It’s definitely a shift as a coaching staff,” Union head coach Odin Miller said. “We have to be really patient and understanding about the circumstances. I can’t say enough about how resilient our boys have been.”
One major element in playing so many games close together is rallying the team after a loss. In a normal season, coaches would have days after a loss to study film, practice new strategies or even learn from previous mistakes. In the 2021 season, teams often have to adjust and improve in the next game.
“You have to be able to learn what you need to learn from it, and then forget the negativity about a loss,” Miller said. “Then we have another opportunity to lace up the next day within 24 hours and take advantage of that.”
While the season has been challenging in many ways, coaches and players are still glad to just have a season at all. The general consensus of coaches, players, fans and even referees I’ve spoken with is a feeling of gratefulness that the indoor sports season wasn’t canceled as a whole.
Athletes in particular have been very resilient facing the adversity of a constantly changing timetable for the season. Coaches, parents and athletic directors have done their best to make the season possible and that should be applauded.
While every team has faced a number of challenges this season, it has been sink-or-swim across the board. Teams that can rally from losses quickly and make adjustments on the fly are the ones that are experiencing success so far this season. As the postseason approaches, the teams that are the most resilient will make it the furthest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.