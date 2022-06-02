The time has come to say farewell. After spending a year as a sports and news reporter for The Observer, I will be concluding my time here with the paper to pursue other endeavors.
While I was here for only a year, I feel as if this community has been my home for ages. Moving here from the East Coast, I was anxious about starting fresh in a new, unfamiliar town on the other side of the country.
Within weeks, even days, the community welcomed me with open arms. Moving can be difficult, but as a reporter you meet new people every single day on the job — through The Observer, I have made great connections in the community, built lasting friendships and forged great bonds with the wonderful people who put this newspaper together.
I always knew that sports served a role as a common connection for human beings across the world. People from all different backgrounds can come together to argue, debate, agree upon and discuss topics in the sports world together.
Coming to a rural area in Eastern Oregon, I was not quite sure what to expect. I quickly learned that community members in Union County are die-hard fans of their local sports teams. From the biggest football games to Little League contests over the summer, this community truly has a passion and appreciation for sports.
Watching small schools pack the stands for state championship events like the 1A football championship or the 2A girls basketball championship just goes to show how Union County takes pride in its teams. At the 4A level, La Grande’s students, staff and community of support are always there backing their teams. One of my favorite things to do is mingle between the softball and baseball fields when both teams are playing and listen to the chatter of fans and parents packing Pioneer Park to support their teams. There truly is a special sports environment in Union County, one that I will not soon forget.
This job, which was my first in the journalism field out of college, taught me many valuable lessons — working alongside Dick Mason also helped in that regard. More so, I have grown as a person in meeting new people every day and pushing myself outside of my comfort zone to create the best possible stories for this community’s paper. I hope to have covered the local teams to the best of my abilities within the scope of time and resources available to me.
As I transition into a different role within the sports media field, I know that this little community in Eastern Oregon will always have a special place in my heart.
