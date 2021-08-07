Just when it looked like sports would be fully back to normal in 2021, the delta variant and a spike in COVID-19 numbers have thrown a wrench in those plans.
Following the July 29 announcement by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown mandating masks in schools this fall, OSAA followed suit in mandating mask usage for indoor athletics. Volleyball is the only indoor fall sport in Union County, but the mandate will also have an impact on training and congregating indoors for the other three outdoor sports.
Ultimately, the decision changes the status very little from where OSAA left off in the spring season. However, the end of the 2021 spring season appeared to be a step toward normalcy in the sports world. Fans were allowed on larger scales for district wrestling matches and vaccinated players and fans took off their face coverings toward the end of basketball season.
Most athletic directors seem to be rolling with the punches, keeping in mind the ultimate goal of giving student-athletes a safe sports season. Powder Valley AD Brad Dunten even noted that the constant fluctuation in mandates and scheduling prepared his coaches and athletes to expect the unexpected.
The recent mask mandates for schools have drawn criticism from some in the community, with a large crowd demonstrating their frustration at the La Grande School Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 4. With that being said, sports could face challenges if athletes, coaches or families voice disagreements. It remains to be ruled officially, but there seems to be a possibility that limits could be put in place again for fan attendance at events.
In La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza’s letter regarding Gov. Brown’s mandate, a major detail was included involving sports eligibility.
Student-athletes who participate in online, in-person or the school district’s homeschool program will be eligible to participate in sports and clubs.
The unfortunate swing of events has led to a step backward in terms of sports participation and attendance. With that being said, the mandates and precautions still outdo a completely canceled season. As coaches, athletes and staff prepare for the fall seasons, we are left crossing our fingers for lowered numbers and a return to normal.
