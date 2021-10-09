Two straight rivalry losses never sit well with a team. For the Eastern Oregon football team, it will either respond to the back-to-back losses against the College of Idaho and Southern Oregon or watch its season fall into mediocrity.
After a 3-0 start to the season that saw the Mountaineers ranked No. 11 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll, Eastern has lost its form in the last two matchups.
Although the game was tied at 7-7 in the first quarter of a Sept. 25 game against College of Idaho, the Mountaineers were blanked for the remainder of the contest by the Yotes and lost 24-7.
A scoreless first half on Oct. 2 against Southern Oregon paved the way for a 24-3 blowout loss that dropped Eastern out of the top 25.
Now with the season up in the air, the Mountaineers face a decisive matchup with No. 23 Rocky Mountain. The stakes could hardly be higher, especially on homecoming weekend.
A major issue for Eastern during this slump is a stagnant offensive attack in the midst of what has been a solid defensive effort. The Mountaineers have scored 20 points in the last three games, being held without a touchdown for seven consecutive quarters to date.
While quarterback Kai Quinn was solid in the pocket in the loss to Southern Oregon, the redshirt-senior quarterback needs to lead the charge in turning things around on offense.
Quinn is already one of Eastern’s most accomplished passers by career stats, and a strong playoff push could secure his legacy.
Speaking ahead of the matchup with Rocky Mountain, Eastern head coach Tim Camp noted that Quinn needs to take chances and not worry about being intercepted or making a bad throw. Holding on to the ball too long has been killing plays for the Mountaineers this year, a big cause of the stagnant offense.
Camp also emphasized that different schemes in the box by opposing defenses has hampered Eastern’s efficiency in the run game. The Mountaineers have not rushed for more than 100 yards as a team since the season-opening contest against Montana Tech.
Quinn’s mobility in the pocket and efficiency as a runner show that, once again, it may be up to him to put a stop to the team’s offensive woes.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.