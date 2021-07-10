With any event that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a general excitement to get back in 2021. However, with summer rodeos the excitement in the air is just a bit different.
The Elgin Stampede and the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show were both back in full effect, with the two oldest rodeos in Union County drawing huge crowds. The Elgin Stampede started Wednesday, July 7, and runs through Saturday, July 10.
During the first full night of rodeo events on Thursday, July 8, there wasn’t a single empty seat in the house at the Elgin Stampede grounds. Fans cheered from the bleachers as bull riders from across the country competed in the Xtreme Bulls and cowgirls weaved in and out of the cans during the barrel racing competition.
One of the most admirable parts of rodeos in Eastern Oregon is the wide age range present at the events. Whether it be small kids climbing up fences to get a better view of the bull riders, or seasoned rodeogoers congregating in the stands, the Elgin Stampede has something for everyone.
This was evident at the opening day of the Stampede, as parents and children participated in Family Night.
Friday’s action entailed the most rodeo content, with the PRCA rodeo going well into the night at the Stampede grounds. On the Stampede’s final day of festivities, the community of Elgin traditionally comes together for the grand parade and concludes the day with more PRCA rodeo finals.
With small retail vendors behind the stands, competitors coming from across the country and local restaurants serving food and beer, the Elgin Stampede supersedes any other typical sporting event. Rather, it entails a community event for all ages.
After a year off due to the pandemic, the Elgin Stampede returned to full form for a week of fun at the rodeo.
