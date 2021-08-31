Football is back in La Grande, and the Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers are in the win column early. It wasn’t pretty, but Eastern handled business during an early road test Saturday, Aug. 28, against Montana Tech, winning 26-24.
The big takeaway from the season opener is that while head coach Tim Camp’s squad might not be flashy, the team will win games with fundamentally sound football.
Even after losing 2020 second-team all-conference running back John Lesser, the Mountaineers relied heavily on the ground game in the opener. Redshirt-sophomore running back Jordan Eggers made a name for himself in the opener, rushing for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Kai Quinn jumped in on the successful rushing attack, adding 88 yards. The redshirt-senior threw for only 80 yards, but the run game was the most effective way to attack the Orediggers throughout the game. One of Quinn’s best drives was a methodical quest down the field as time wound down in the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers were able to milk almost six minutes off the clock and extend the lead to 26-17 with a Zachary Cahill field goal. Quinn’s experience and time management skills under center will go a long way for the Mountaineers this year.
For the Mountaineers, a dominant offensive line will look to assist in a strong rushing attack all season. The big guys up front created running lanes for Eggers and Quinn all night in the season-opening contest.
Eastern forced four turnovers and lost only one fumble in the game, a margin that Camp will be pleased with.
Even as Montana Tech made a late-game comeback attempt, the Mountaineers stayed calm and collected in crunch time. With a large number of seniors and upperclassmen on the roster, the Mountaineers will look to continue playing fundamentally sound as the season progresses.
Eastern brings the momentum back home with next week’s home opener slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Community Stadium on Sept. 4.
