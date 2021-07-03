The 2021 Olympic Track and Field Trials are a special time of year, whether you live in Oregon or not. It was my first trials as an Oregon resident, andThe Observer had the pleasure of covering former Eastern Oregon University standout Isaac Updike competed in the steeplechase.
Although Updike recorded the fastest time in the preliminary rounds, he finished fifth in the finals and came up just two spots shy of booking a trip to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Following along in his journey on the national scale was a rewarding experience as a reporter.
Updike clocked in at 8 minutes, 24.72 seconds, which was three seconds slower than his qualifying time. Even falling short of the Olympic threshold, Updike still maintains the fastest steeplechase time by an American this year at 8:17.74.
Hillary Bor, an eighth-place finisher at the 2016 Olympics, got the upper hand on Updike and won the event to represent the United States in Tokyo. Benard Keter and Mason Ferlic took second and third after overtaking Updike on the final lap. Keter, a former runner at Wayland Baptist University, competed against Updike and EOU at the NAIA level.
The connection between Updike and Keter shows how the running community can be a small world, with former small-school rivals competing on a world scale at the trials.
Updike wasn’t the only one in Eugene with Eastern Oregon ties.
Former Enterprise High School star David Ribich, a Western Oregon University grad, competed in the men’s 1,500-meter run. Ribich finished 12th with a time of 3:44.43 in the final round after placing fifth in his semifinal race at 3:38.75.
Simply having the trials back in Eugene after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 was a thrill for fans and athletes alike. Speaking with Updike after his race and learning about his journey from EOU to the top ranks of the sport really illustrated the workingman’s attitude that many of these track and field athletes embody.
A year later than originally planned, track and field competitors will join athletes from other sports in the Tokyo Olympics starting with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23. While it comes as a relief to have the Olympics back, it also creates a quicker turnaround for Updike and other athletes who came up just short this year. The Paris Olympics will still take place in 2024, which gives Updike a shorter wait until he has a chance to qualify again.
The next big focus for Updike is the 2022 World Athletics Championships at the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene. The legendary complex was torn down in 2018 and completed in April 2021, just in time for the Olympic Trials. Updike will look to qualify and compete against the world’s elite athletes at the event.
Coming up just short of the Olympics was a disappointment for Updike, but taking the national stage in athletics is still quite the achievement. Hearing “Eastern Oregon University” over the loudspeakers at Hayward Field during a globally televised event shines a light on athletes from our neck of the woods and is a testament to Ben Welch and the track and field program at EOU.
