After the OSAA investigation found inconclusive results regarding the Gladstone High School allegations of racist remarks by the La Grande High School football team in a state playoff game in early November, it seems that the situation was a lose-lose scenario.
The allegations could not be verified, which of course is a positive for the La Grande community. However, the accusations caused a ripple in the sport community across the state. After being accused of racism for more than two months, the effects on La Grande’s reputation could take some time to overcome.
For Gladstone, there was little solid outcome from the ordeal. The findings came back inconclusive regarding the alleged use of a singular racial slur during the game, but there was no definitive action ruling the allegations to be unwarranted.
No further comment was made from members of the Oregon House of Representatives, who pushed for La Grande to be held accountable shortly after the accusations in November.
La Grande head football coach Rich McIlmoil noted that, in any situation, individuals who might not be aware of an entire situation should abstain from pointing fingers. That should especially be the case when the situation involves high school athletes and allegations that could not be verified.
At this point, all sides involved are tasked with moving forward. The OSAA should continue its in-depth investigation into similar allegations, as there is no place for discrimination in sports. La Grande is tasked with moving on after months of being in the spotlight, and not in a good way. In a community that embraces its high school sports, La Grande athletes, residents and the school district will be forging ahead to put the investigation behind them.
