High School football is underway and several local teams have had telling starts to this season’s gridiron action.
The biggest standout from week one was the Powder Valley Badgers, who cruised by Dufur 42-14 in Week 1. Dufur, a perennial powerhouse at the 1A level, went 5-0 last season. Reece Dixon and Kaden Krieger are two names to look out for this year as the Badgers look to make a run at states under head coach Josh Cobb. Dixon’s mobility and composure in the pocket create a dangerous Powder Valley offensive attack, while Krieger’s seven sacks against Dufur in the opening game set a standard for the defense moving forward this year. The Badgers kept the momentum rolling in Week 2, beating Elgin 46-14.
Imbler impressed under the bright lights at Community Stadium in the team’s opening game, beating Union 52-12. On the opposite side of the same coin, Union matched up with Cove in Week 2 after the Leopards lost 46-6 against Pilot Rock. Both teams will look to bounce back and compete in a 1A Special District 2 that will be sink or swim this year.
Elgin and La Grande were both itching to kickoff for the first time in the 2021 season after their games were canceled in Week 1. The Huskies found their opener canceled due to a lack of players on Days Creek’s roster, then fell to the Badgers. The Tigers’ matchup with Pendleton was canceled due to lingering COVID-19 issues from the summer.
After speaking with La Grande head coach Rich McIlmoil, it is clear that the Tigers were eager to finally get on the field in the opening game against McLoughlin. Just two years removed from a state championship, La Grande will be a team to watch at the 4A level this season.
Big wins, tough losses and cancellations have been the stories through one week of competition. Several teams will look to build on strong opening-week performances, while others will look to avoid letting one bad loss define their seasons.
Important information on schedules, key players and season outlooks can be accessed in EO Media Group’s 2021 Football Kickoff. Final scores and information will be uploaded to The Observer website as quickly as possible following competitions this season.
