In a year with many unexpected hurdles, the 2021 indoor sports season is reaching its peak at just the right time.
Several basketball teams and wrestlers in the area are looking as strong as ever this year heading into the postseason, with fans back in the seats cheering them on.
Even if spectators are attending at a limited capacity, the fan bases of the local high schools have turned out in strong numbers. Hearing fans chant for a stop on defense, yell for their wrestler to get a pin or even arguing with a referee just feels right.
It’s a subtle return to normalcy in the sports world.
A trend for most athletes and coaches this season is making the best of a first-of-its-kind season. Basketball games tipping off in June feels a bit odd, but just having a season in general is a blessing.
As I mentioned in my last column, this season has been sink or swim for most teams. Some basketball teams played games on four straight days or even played multiple games on the same day. As for wrestlers, training and weight monitoring is even more of a challenge when the athletes are out of school.
“It’s really kind of hard to focus in the summertime when people are supposed to be out at barbecues and these kids are working hard and watching their weights,” La Grande wrestling coach Klel Carson said. “They’re definitely making a huge sacrifice.”
This season more than any other, discipline and resiliency have been crucial for successful teams. That being said, there are a number of teams that have faced adversity head-on and head into the postseason with high hopes.
The La Grande girls basketball team has dominated opponents this year, jumping out to a perfect 9-0 start to the season. Led by seniors that have already graduated, the Tigers will be a force to be reckoned with in the Class 4A state tournament, which begins on Tuesday, June 22, at a neutral site yet to be determined.
Baker High School and Powder Valley are set to host 32 teams for the Class 1A state tournament over a four-day span. Top-seeded Nixyaawii looks poised to make a run at a state title on the boys side as they enter the tournament after going 11-1 this year. Powder Valley enters as the No. 3 seed on the girls side and will look to make a run this year under head coach Allen Bingham. This tournament will be a basketball fan’s dream, with games running simultaneously throughout the early days of the bracket.
Union’s boys and girls teams finished first in their district and head into the Class 2A tournament on Monday, June 21, at Eastern Oregon University looking to make some noise. The brother-sister combo of Callie and Keegan Glenn will play a pivotal role in the Bobcats’ efforts.
Following a dominant 302-point district championship performance by La Grande’s wrestling team, the Tigers will look to go back-to-back at the Class 4A state championships this year. The Tigers consist of mostly underclassmen, but are led by several upperclassmen who have been important in rallying the team through a delayed start to the season this year.
The fact that these teams even participated in and completed this season is a testament to the athletic departments of the local high schools. Having several teams with legitimate state championship hopes is very telling of the coaches, athletes and athletic directors.
