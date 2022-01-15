LA GRANDE — The start of the 2021 fall season was a refreshing sight to anyone involved in local prep and high school sports. After a year of postponed seasons, empty stadiums and mask policies, things felt back to normal.
That was the case until about the past month or so, when rising COVID-19 numbers once again brought the cancellation of numerous games at the high school and college levels. The omicron variant has caused a skyrocket in cases, affecting sports all the way up to professional leagues.
More than 20 basketball games have been canceled over the last month in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, five of which involved Eastern Oregon’s opponents. The conference’s forfeiture policy penalizes the school that could not field a team with a loss, which could have a telling impact on the standings at the end of the year.
The La Grande boys and girls wrestling teams are just two of the many local high school teams that have seen regional competitions canceled to avoid large crowds.
In head-to-head sports like basketball, games have been canceled left and right. Most recently, Griswold High School canceled a slate of weekend games that affected both Powder Valley and Joseph’s schedules on both the boys and girls sides.
La Grande and Baker postponed their rivalry matchup earlier this week, moving the contest to Feb. 8. The game was slated as the Greater Oregon League opener for both schools.
The availability of the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots makes a major difference from this point in time versus last year’s sports seasons, but the abundance of canceled games could lead to a slippery slope.
Athletes and fans alike can only cross their fingers for the remainder of the winter season and future of the spring seasons.
