Just when it looked like it was the perfect time for fans to sit in the outfield and enjoy spring sports in good weather, mother nature had other plans.
Coming from Virginia, I’ve not had to worry about shoveling snow before games or canceling for winter storms in April, but Eastern Oregon’s spring weather is surely unpredictable. Last week, several softball, baseball and tennis events were canceled as temperatures plummeted, snow fell regularly and highways were closed.
In my first spring as an Eastern Oregon resident, I am soaking up the intriguing role that the weather plays on spring sports. Many are telling me this is not normal weather, but either way, it is a unique sports environment. In my previous experience in Virginia, athletes typically had to worry more about packing sunscreen by this time of year rather than bringing an extra sweatshirt to their competitions.
Snow and cold weather can have a big impact on baseball and softball, especially when it comes to maintaining the fields. With the new turf down at Pioneer Park, the La Grande and Eastern Oregon University baseball teams have the added advantage of a more weather-proof playing field.
Spring weather, regardless of the recent snow, is often unpredictable even on a more typical, snow-less day. For example, a cold, windy day at the La Grande Track & Field Invitational on Friday, April 8, created difficult conditions for the large group of athletes from nearly 20 schools who traveled to La Grande to compete.
At the start line of the 1,500-meter race, numerous distance runners could be heard shouting outrage toward the gusting winds and doing what they could to convince themselves to ignore the cold conditions. In the boys javelin, however, one athlete seemed unaffected by weather-related factors. Pendleton’s Samuel Jennings launched a 209-foot, 5-inch throw, a mark that is currently the best throw from any high school athlete in the country.
As warm weather fans like myself will be crossing their fingers for more sun and less snow in the weeks to come, spring sports athletes will continue to grapple with the unpredictability of weather’s impact on playing conditions.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.