La Grande’s Maezie Wilcox chases down a runaway ball during a soccer match between La Grande and Ontario at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div} {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
The World Cup frenzy has arrived. Soccer has continued to slowly grow in popularity as a sport and viewing event in the U.S., highlighted by one of the strongest national teams the country has produced in recent history.
The national team’s major increase in talent and production, with most players still in their early 20s, is a good sign of turning tides.
The U.S. Men’s National Team secured enough points in the qualifying rounds in a match against Costa Rica on Wednesday, March 30, to earn a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this November. Later this past week, the team was drawn into a group with England, Iran and the winner of Scotland/Ukraine versus Wales.
The qualification comes in the wake of the team not qualifying in 2018, a devastating blow to the progress of the sport in the U.S. Four years later, this year’s team was poised and expecting nothing less than a World Cup qualification — the attitude toward the sport has shifted on a national scale, impacting how youth view the sport from an early age.
The success of the young players on a world scale is garnering attention in a country that has historically focused more on football, baseball, basketball and other sports. From big cities to rural towns, high school and youth athletes are taking the fields and looking up to national heroes like Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna.
Top homegrown players are no longer putting together a miraculous push at making the World Cup, but instead entering as quality competitors after joining the team from top international club teams. As the sport continues to grow on a national scale, local schools and youth programs will feel the dividends of a shifting emphasis on the sport. What was once a niche activity and an object of ridicule on the national stage is now one of the fastest growing sports for young athletes.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.