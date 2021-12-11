LA GRANDE — It’s that time of year, folks. Local athletes have put away the football pads for the winter and are hitting the hardwood, wrestling mats and swimming pools for winter sports action.
Several standouts in the area will be favorites to bring home state championships this year, while a number of competitive teams will aim to finish the season on top.
One major impact heading into the season is a shortened offseason for some, with teams like Powder Valley having a quick window to switch from football to basketball. Just six days after the Badgers came one touchdown shy of a 1A state title in football, a large number of those same athletes hit the hardwood for the team’s opening game against Jordan Valley. Football senior standouts like Reece Dixon, Kaden Krieger, Clay Martin and Case Olson will all be names to watch in basketball this season. Kaiden Dalke is another player who will look to help the Badgers achieve similar success in the winter sports season.
In wrestling, several local standouts and competitive teams should see productive results this year. La Grande returns a large group of wrestlers from last year’s second-place 4A state team, who will be looking to bring a state title back home for the Tigers. Imbler’s Garrett Burns and La Grande’s Braden Carson each have their eyes on a third career individual state championships, which would make history at both schools.
A common trend among basketball teams in the area this year is either a large group of upperclassmen or a group of entirely young athletes. At Union, Odin Miller and the Bobcats boys team are looking to replace seven graduating seniors from last year’s team that made it to the quarterfinals of the 2A state tournament. With a largely new squad this year, Union will be building on the same winning tradition the Bobcats established in the spring season.
The Elgin and Imbler boys teams will also be counting on younger players to step up, and first-year Cove girls head coach Kindra Wright is doing the same with an inexperienced group. Another Wright, Brian Wright of the La Grande girls team, is working to replace several key standouts from last year’s team that went 10-0 in the regular season.
With the complications of last year’s pandemic-altered spring season, many teams in the area are facing the similar challenge of building the programs back up. That is not the case at every school, however, as the Union girls team will lean on five seniors to lead the charge for a competitive Bobcats team this season.
In the pool, standout swimmers at La Grande and Cove enter the year as state title frontrunners who could help their teams score well. First-year La Grande coach Cheyenne Maszk has a large group of swimmers this year with experience at the high school and club levels.
As the winter sports season kicks off, look for coverage and scores on The Observer website, while feature stories and weekly notes will also be in print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.