With fall sports on the horizon, athletes and fans alike are crossing their fingers hoping for a much desired return to a regular sports season next year.
Watching fans flock to attend recent national sporting events like the NBA Finals and MLB All-Star Game gives hope for what is to come next sports season at the local level. Upwards of 65,000 fans watched from the Deer District outside the Milwaukee Bucks’ stadium as the team won the NBA Championship, while over 60,000 fans attended the UEFA European Championships at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11.
We obviously won’t see those kinds of numbers for sports in our area, but the thought of a large crowd at Community Stadium for an Eastern Oregon University football game or a packed house for a prep basketball game is exciting for fans and players alike. If all goes to plan, fans will likely be allowed back in full attendance in the fall for Eastern sporting events as well as local high school games. Some precautions will likely still be in place for in-person sporting events, but the availability of the vaccine will make sports much more available next year.
At the conclusion of a tumultuous high school sports year, some uniformity was restored as local fans were allowed in limited capacity for most of the spring sports. While the scheduling was unconventional, things started to trend in the right direction with events like the 4A District 4 wrestling tournament and the Oregon 8-Man all-star game drawing large audiences.
Even though players and coaches on local basketball, wrestling and swimming teams were not used to competing in the summer, the seasons went off few interruptions. Powder Valley football standout Ethan Stephens even noted after the 8-Man all-star game on Saturday, June 26, that the large crowd at Community Stadium was the best atmosphere he has played in front of during his career.
While it seems like there is a sense of regularity returning in terms of fan attendance and scheduling, pandemic-related issues are still lingering. The Union County Junior softball team won its state championship on Sunday, July 11, becoming the first Union County All-Star team to win state. However, Little League Baseball and Softball canceled regional and national tournaments this year for all but two age divisions. Even on a broader scale, the Tokyo Olympics faces a number of COVID-19 challenges as cases surge in Japan and questions loom over whether fans will be in attendance.
This just goes to show that the future is promising for a return to normalcy in the sports world, but there are still hurdles to overcome before everything is back to normal again. With the fall sports seasons inching closer, the ultimate hope is for a 2021-22 sports year with no interruptions from COVID-19.
