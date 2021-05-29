I would like to take this opportunity to formally introduce myself as your newest reporter at The Observer, Davis Carbaugh. I’ve hit the ground running since starting early in May, so I may have met some of you already. I will be covering sports and news here in the Grande Ronde Valley.
Moving from Virginia to Oregon has been an amazing journey, one that has given me great perspective. I have already met some wonderful people through finding sources for stories, and the people of La Grande have been so welcoming.
A little bit about me: I am a recent graduate of Virginia Tech University, where I studied multimedia journalism with a sports media and analytics concentration. I worked as a sports writer for four years, and as a sports editor my senior year I covered just about every sport you can imagine. I came into that program as a kid who was good at writing and passionate about sports, but left as a reporter in love with telling a story.
That’s exactly the angle I’m looking at in my position at The Observer, finding local athletes and news stories that deserve being told. I’m very excited about the prospect of covering sports here at the high school and collegiate level.
The Observer and I have a goal to focus on feature stories rather than lengthy recaps, and I am eager to shine a light on athletes in the area. With that being said, I would love anyone’s help with leads, score updates or ideas for newsworthy stories. I’m always open to ideas. I’ll be covering news and sports, so I’m all ears when it comes to story ideas or even critiques on stories with my byline you see in the paper.
As for how the experience has been in La Grande, I have been more than pleased with my time so far. Phil Wright and Andrew Cutler as editors have been helpful and insightful leaders of the newsroom, while Alex Wittwer, Dick Mason and Lisa Lester Kelly have been wonderful to work with.
The people and this town have given me so much perspective, as I come from a place very different than here. The one thing that honestly sticks out to me is how generally kind people are here, compared to other places I have been. That makes reaching out and writing stories a lot easier and more enjoyable.
As a writer, my passion is to bring stories worth telling to life. Being in La Grande and working for The Observer gives me that opportunity, and I am grateful for that. I look forward to growing as a writer here, helping our publication and being a part of the community in Union County.
———
Davis Carbaugh covers news and sports for The Observer. He can be contacted at dcarbaugh@lagrandeobserver.com.
