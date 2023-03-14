WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Mountaineers traveled north on Tuesday, March 14 to face off with the Blue of Whitman, but came home empty handed.
Eastern Oregon lost 6-4 to Wihtman, as a big fifth inning by the Blues made all the difference. The loss dropped the Mountaineers’ season record to 1-15.
Eastern Oregon wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as Mario Landeros doubled to score Elliott Marks in the top of the first. The Mountaineers opened with an early 1-0 lead, but Whitman responded with a huge momentum swing.
In the bottom of the second inning, Whitman’s Nathan Wilson grounded out to score Halen Otte and equalize the game at 1-1.
The Mountaineers kept the game close through two innings, but the bottom of the sixth changed the tides. Whitman rallied five runs, coming from a single from Nik Greb, a sacrifice fly from Michael Doyle and a three-run home run from Jack Bickerton.
After a big five-run third inning from Whitman, Eastern Oregon bounced back in the top of the fourth. The Mountaineers scratched across one run off an RBI-single from Garret Kollar that scored Justin Frederick to cut the deficit to 6-2. Both teams went scoreless until the top of the eighth, when the Mountaineers tallied another run off an RBI-single from Noah Mayfield that scored Shane Sinclair and brought the score to 6-3.
Down three runs heading into the top of the ninth inning, Youhyeon Choi started off the frame with a leadoff triple. With one out, Brooks Wann drew a walk to bring the tying run up to the plate for the Mountaineers. In the ensuing at-bat, Landeros singled to score Choi and trim the deficit to 6-4 with runners on first and second and one out. Tomo Horie popped out in the next at-bat, keeping the runners on their bases and bringing the Mountaineers to their final out. With the game on the line, Sinclair singled to load the bases with two outs in the top of the ninth. Despite the Mountaineers fighting back, Mayfield struck out on the final at-bat of the game to conclude a 6-4 loss.
Landeros led the way with three hits and two RBIs at the plate. Mountaineers’ reliever Jordan Williams received the loss on the mound, while Whitman’s Garrett Runyan was awarded the win.
Coming off the loss, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to host Oregon Tech for a four-game Cascade Collegiate Conference series. First pitch of game one is slated for noon on March 17 at Pioneer Park in La Grande.
