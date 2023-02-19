MONMOUTH — It was an uphill battle this weekend for the Eastern Oregon University baseball team, who went 1-3 in its series against Western Oregon.
The Mountaineers split the action on day one, but dropped both games in the final day of action on Sunday, Feb. 19. The losses dropped the team’s record to 1-5 on the year.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 4, Western Oregon 5
In the first of four matchups with the Wolves, the Mountaineers battled out an intense extra-inning showdown.
Western Oregon took the lead early, scoring a run off a single in the bottom of the second inning. The Wolves maintained the 1-0 lead up until the sixth inning, where the team extended its lead over the Mountaineers to 2-0.
In the top of the ninth, Eastern Oregon’s offense exploded at the plate. Catcher Elliott Marks hit a two-RBI single to tie the game at 2-2, but the Mountaineers were far from done.
Catcher Mario Landeros followed up with an RBI-double to right field, which was followed by a sac-fly from outfielder Justin Frederick to give the Mountaineers a 4-2 lead.
With the game hanging in the balance, Western Oregon scored a run off a fielder’s choice from Derek Maiben. Jacob Maiben followed up with an RBI-single that tied the game at 4-4 and forced extra innings.
Both teams battled out three ensuing scoreless innings, before Western Oregon took the game on a walkoff hit. Outfielder Owen Bischoff singled to center field to score Jacob Maiben, putting the game on ice at 5-4 in favor of the Wolves.
Shortstop Youhyeon Choi led the way with three hits on the day, while Marks had a team-high two RBIs. Alex Farnsworth was handed the loss, while Western Oregon’s Ryan Shipley earned the win.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 2, Western Oregon 1
Coming off a tough extra-inning loss, Eastern Oregon bounced back in the second game of its doubleheader.
Outfielder Carson Gerding got things started in the top of the third, singling up the middle to score Choi and give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, Western Oregon evened the game at 1-1 off a sacrifice fly. The game remained knotted at 1-1 until the top of the eighth inning.
In the top of the eighth, Choi scored on a passed ball that gave the Mountaineers a 2-1 lead. Eastern Oregon retained its lead through the bottom of the eighth, taking a 2-1 victory.
Jeter Larson earned the win, pitching two scoreless innings in relief — he struck out two batters.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 4, Western Oregon 12
Opening up Day 2 of the weekend action, Eastern Oregon faltered in a blowout loss to Western Oregon.
After the Mountaineers took a 2-0 lead off a two-RBI single from Marks, the Wolves scored 11 unanswered runs to lead 11-2 by the end of the sixth inning. A fielder’s choice from Gerding and a single from Marks in the seventh inning cut the lead to 11-4, but Western Oregon bounced back with another run in the bottom of the seventh to extend the deficit.
Rogelio Gonzales led the way with three hits, while Marks tallied two RBIs. AJ Cortese was tough to stop for Western Oregon, going 3-4 with three RBIs and one run.
Western Oregon’s Dylan Chalmers earned the win, while Danny Burns took the loss for Eastern Oregon.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 0, Western Oregon 9
In the final game of the weekend, Eastern Oregon lost by a wide margin to finish the series 1-3.
The Wolves scored early and often, adding one run in the first inning and two runs in each of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Eastern Oregon tallied five hits as a team, highlighted by one hit and one walk from Frederick. Levi Cummings and Cortese led Western Oregon with three hits each.
On the mound, Chris Hardin was charged with the loss for the Mountaineers, while Slayder Watterson took the win.
Coming off the four-game series in Monmouth, Eastern Oregon is slated for a home series next weekend. The Mountaineers will face Lewis-Clark State in four consecutive games, with back-to-back doubleheaders taking place at Pioneer Park on March 3 and March 4. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for noon, white Saturday’s action begins at 11 a.m.
