WALLA WALLA, Washington — Despite staying close in several games, the Mountaineers left Walla Walla winless after a four-game series against the Owls
Eastern Oregon was swept by Oregon Tech this weekend, falling to 1-19 overall and 0-4 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 9, Oregon Tech 5
In the first game of the series, the Mountaineers looked to be in the driver’s seat early on. Eastern rallied three runs in the bottom of the second inning, behind a double from infielder Danny Burns and a single by catcher Justin Duso.
Oregon Tech bounced back in the top of the third inning, tying the game at 3-3 behind two singles. The Owls added one run in both the fifth and sixth innings to take a narrow 5-3 lead late into the game. This advantage held until the top of the inning, when Oregon Tech pulled away. The Owls went on to score four runs in the top of the ninth and take a commanding 9-3 lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, infielder Rogelio Gonzales hit a triple to score Youhyeon Choi and chip down the deficit to 9-4. Gonzales later scored on a wild pitch, but Eastern Oregon was unable to cut into the lead any further and lost 9-5.
Gonzales and Burns each led the way with two hits, while Choi, Gonzales, Mario Landeros, Austin Gerding and Burns each scored one run.
On the mound, Bennett King was handed the loss. The starter pitched 6.1 innings and allowed three earned runs, while striking out four opposing batters.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 2, Oregon Tech 8
In the second game of the series, Eastern Oregon found themselves down early but within striking distance.
The Owls tallied two runs in the top of the first inning, off a sacrifice hit and an RBI-single. The next run was scored in the top of the fourth, as Oregon Tech extended its lead to 3-0 with another sacrifice fly. Down 3-0, the Mountaineers responded in the bottom of the fifth with their first run of the game — catcher Elliott Marks advanced on a wild pitch that scored Gerding to cut the lead to 3-1.
The score remained the same until the top of the eight, when Oregon Tech pulled away with a big inning. The Owls rallied four runs in the inning, behind a single, fielder’s choice and passed ball. Both teams scored runs in the ninth inning, but Eastern Oregon ultimately ended the game with a 8-2 defeat.
Gerding led the way with two runs scored, while Gonzales and Gerding both had two hits in the loss. Shane Sinclair was given the loss, throwing seven innings and allowing one earned run — he struck out four opposing batters and walked four.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 3, Oregon Tech 10
The Mountaineers found themselves outmatched in game three, as the Owls wracked up 10 runs.
After Oregon Tech scored two in the top of the first, Eastern Oregon responded with an RBI-single from Joey Freitas to cut the deficit to 2-1. After two runs in both the third and fourth innings, Oregon Tech extended a 6-1 advantage.
The Mountaineers added two runs in the bottom of the fifth, as Freitas doubled to score Gonzales and Gerding — the hit cut the deficit to 6-3. The game remained at this score until the top of the eighth, when Oregon Tech put the game away with four runs. A three-run double and another RBI-single put the game out of reach at 10-3.
Freitas led the way at the plate, going 3-4 with three RBIs. On the mound, Burns was given the loss after throwing 5.1 innings — he allowed four earned runs off nine hits and struck out five opposing batters.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 3, Oregon Tech 5
In the final game of the series, the Mountaineers were essentially one big inning away from scratching across the team’s second victory of the season — the Owls rallied four runs in the top of the seventh, which proved detrimental.
Oregon Tech took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second off an RBI-single. However, Eastern Oregon responded with two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 2-1 lead. Choi stole third and then scored off a throwing error and Gonzales later hit a solo home run.
The Mountaineers padded their lead in the bottom of the sixth, as outfielder Payton Howe scored on a passed ball to give Eastern Oregon a 3-1 lead. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, this was the team’s final run of the series.
In the bottom of the seventh, Oregon Tech rattled off two home runs that raked in three runs. A wild pitch later in the inning allowed the Owls to climb back and capture a late 5-3 lead. The Mountaineers were unable to cut into the deficit, losing the fourth game of the series by two runs.
Gonzales led the team with two hits in the game and scored one run. Choi and Howe also scored one run each. Eastern Oregon totaled just five hits in the loss.
On the mound, Logan Valtierra was given the loss in relief — he allowed four earned runs across a third of an inning. Slayder Watterson, the Mountaineers’ starter, went six innings and gave up just one run off six hits — he struck out five opposing batters.
Coming off the losses, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to travel to Eugene to face Bushnell in a four-game conference series. The first pitch of game one is slated for 2 p.m. on Friday, March 24.
