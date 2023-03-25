EUGENE — Despite a close final outing, the Eastern Oregon University baseball team lost the last two games of a four-game series to Bushnell.
After losing two games on Friday, the Mountaineers fell in consecutive matchups on Saturday, March 25. The losses dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 1-23 on the year and 0-8 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 1, Bushnell 10
As has been the case often this season, the Mountaineers scored early but failed to put up consistency at the plate in game three of the series. Eastern Oregon was held to four hits as a team.
In the top of the first inning, Joey Freitas hit a sacrifice-fly to left field that scored Youhyeon Choi to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead. Despite holding the lead through the end of the second, Eastern Oregon allowed Bushnell to score 10 unanswered runs to run away with the game.
The Beacons chipped away at the plate, scoring two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh. With the game at 5-1 in favor of Bushnell, the Beacons put away any doubt in the bottom of the eighth inning. Bushnell capitalized off a spree of hits and walks to wrack up five runs in the inning and win 10-1.
Freitas led the way with a 2-2 showing, scoring the team’s only RBI. Slayder Watterson was given the loss on the mound, despite a solid showing across three innings — he allowed two earned runs off four hits and struck out five opposing batters.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 0, Bushnell 3
In one of the closer games of the series, Eastern Oregon failed to see much production at the plate — the team was held to just two hits and zero runs.
Bushnell jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, as an RBI-single scored the first run of the game. A sacrifice-fly in the fourth and home run in the sixth extended the Beacons’ lead to 3-0 after six innings.
Despite solid pitching from the Mountaineers, the team was unable to mount any late comeback and fell 3-0.
Rogelio Gonzales and Austin Gerding both had hits in the loss, while three batters were walked. On the mound, Jaydon Yancey was given the loss after allowing three earned runs across six innings — he allowed seven hits and struck out six opposing batters.
Coming off the losses, Eastern Oregon will have a chance to bounce back in La Grande next weekend. The Mountaineers are scheduled to take on British Columbia in a four-game series across two days. The first pitch of game one is slated for noon on March 31 at Pioneer Park.
