LA GRANDE — It was a difficult outing at home this weekend for the Eastern Oregon University baseball team.
The Mountaineers lost all four games, dropping two games by just one run, and losing by double digits in the other two. The losses dropped the team’s record to 1-32 on the year and 0-16 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 1, Lewis-Clark State 14
Game one was an uphill battle for Eastern Oregon.
The team fell behind early, giving up two runs in the first inning and one in the top of the second. The Mountaineers remained within a three-run striking distance until the top of the fourth, when Lewis-Clark scored five runs. The Warriors tacked on four more in the top of the fifth and two in the top of the sixth to extend the lead to 14-0.
Mario Landeros added Eastern Oregon’s only run in the bottom of the sixth, doubling in Youhyeon Choi. The Mountaineers tallied nine runs on the day, but struggled to score runs. Austin Gerding and Justin Duso led the way with two hits each.
Bennett King received the loss on the mount, allowing eight runs over the opening four innings.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 14, Lewis-Clark State 15
The second game of the series was a high-scoring affair, as both teams exchanged the lead. Eastern Oregon came up just short of a ninth-inning comeback, dropping the game by just one run.
The Mountaineers scored five runs across the first three innings, taking a 5-3 lead. Landeroes and Gerding both homered, helping Eastern Oregon get off to a hot start at the plate.
Lewis-Clark State then scored seven unanswered runs, taking a massive 10-5 lead. However, a five-run seventh inning for the Mountaineers put the home team right back in the game at 10-10. Landeroes singled to score two runs, before Rogelio hit a three-run home run to tie the game.
After the major momentum swing to tie the game, the Mountaineers allowed five runs across the eighth and ninth innings to fall behind 15-10. Eastern Oregon put it all on the line in the bottom of the ninth, putting together a productive rally. Gonzales singled to score Joey Freitas, before Noah Mayfield hit a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 15-12. Garret Kollar later doubled to score Gonzales, followed by an RBI-single by Evan Watterson to cut the lead to 15-14. With one out remaining, Choi flew out to center field to end the hopes of a comeback. The Mountaineers fell by a final score of 15-14.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 4, Lewis-Clark State 5
Game three was a narrow loss for Eastern Oregon, as neither team scored a run past the fourth inning.
Each team exchanged one run in the second, as Gonzales doubled to score Landeros and tie the game at 1-1.
In the top of the third, Lewis-Clark scored two runs on a home run. The Warriors tacked on two more in the top of the fourth, putting the Mountaineers down 5-1.
Gerding helped put Eastern Oregon back into contention, hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth — the deep shot cut the lead to 5-4, but Eastern Oregon was unable to trim the deficit any further.
Freitas, Landeroes and Gonzales each had two hits on the day. Gerding led the way with three RBIs.
Slayder Watterson was given the loss on the mound, allowing five runs over five innings.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 3, Lewis-Clark State 24
The final game of the series was a blowout loss, as a 12-run second inning by Lewis-Clark put the game out of reach early.
Eastern Oregon tied the game at 1-1 off an RBI-single by Choi, but the remainder of the game was an uphill battle.
Lewis-Clark scored 12 runs in the second, before Eastern Oregon tacked away with two runs in the bottom of the third — Gonzales scored on a throwing error and Choi singled in a run. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, the runs in the bottom of the third were the team’s final scores of the day.
Lewis-Clark added one in the fourth, six in the fifth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh to run off with a 24-3 victory — the Warriors tallied 23 hits on the day, to seven for the Mountaineers.
Choi led the day with two hits and two RBIs, while Freitas scored two runs. Jaydon Yancey received the loss.
Coming off the losses, Eastern Oregon is set to travel to Corban for a four-game series. The series is slated to begin on Saturday, April 22, with the first pitch of game one taking place at noon.
