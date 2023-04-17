Eastern Oregon University vs Lewis-Clark State College baseball

Eastern's Youhyeon Choi connects with a pitch during the game against Lewis-Clark State College on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Lewis-Clark State College won both games going 14-1 and 15-14. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — It was a difficult outing at home this weekend for the Eastern Oregon University baseball team.

The Mountaineers lost all four games, dropping two games by just one run, and losing by double digits in the other two. The losses dropped the team’s record to 1-32 on the year and 0-16 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

