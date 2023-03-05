LEWISTON, Idaho — It was an uphill battle this weekend for the Eastern Oregon University baseball team.
The Mountaineers traveled to Lewiston, Idaho to face off with the No. 2 Lewis-Clark State Warriors, a powerhouse Cascade Collegiate Conference opponent — Eastern Oregon played valiantly in several of the games, but was swept in the series. The losses dropped the team’s record to 1-10 on the year.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 2, Lewis-Clark State 9
Eastern Oregon opened up the series against the nation’s No. 2 team on a high note, as third baseman Joey Freitas hit a solo home run to left field to put the Mountaineers up 1-0 early.
Lewis-Clark State responded with a big second inning, scoring four runs — the rally included two home runs. The Warriors added two more in the bottom of the third, with RBIs from Eric Mast and Carter Booth.
Eastern Oregon looked to chip away at a 6-1 deficit in the top of the sixth, as Justin Frederick singled to left field to score Freitas and cut the lead to 6-2.
Lewis-Clark State added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth, putting the game away as a 9-2 loss for Eastern Oregon.
Freitas led the team in hits and runs, with two of each category. Bennett King was given the loss on the mound, throwing five innings and allowing six runs.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 3, Lewis-Clark State 13
Just like in the first game, the Mountaineers got off to a fast start. In the first inning, Freitas doubled to right field to score Rogelio Gonzales and give the Mountaineers an early 1-0 lead. Catcher Mario Landeros followed up with a double to score Freitas.
After Lewis-Clark State bounced back with a run in the bottom of the first inning, Gonzales hit an RBI-double in the top of the second inning to put the Mountaineers up 3-1 early.
Eastern Oregon’s early 3-1 lead was the final run the team scored all day, as Lewis-Clark State scored 12 unanswered runs. The Warriors scored one run in the bottom of the third, before their bats came alive in the ensuing two innings. Lewis-Clark State scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and a commanding seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game out of reach at 13-3.
Gonzales led Eastern Oregon with two hits, adding one RBI and one run. Slayder Watterson was given the loss in relief, while Lewis-Clark State’s Jace Hanson earned the win.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 1, Lewis-Clark State 14
In game three, Lewis-Clark State got the ball rolling in the bottom of the first inning with three runs. Even so, the Mountaineers fought to remain in contention, scoring a run in the top of the second inning. Senior infielder Adrian Roa singled to center field, scoring Mario Landeros to cut the lead to 3-1.
The game got out of hand in the ensuing innings, as the Warriors added two runs in the third, six runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth. Eastern Oregon was unable to cut into the lead, losing 13-1.
Landeros led the way at the plate, going 3-3 with one run. Youhyeon Choi had a productive day, going 2-3. Danny Burns was handed the loss, throwing three innings and allowing seven earned runs.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 2, Lewis-Clark State 10
The Warriors wasted no time taking a hold of game four, scoring four runs in each of the first two innings. Lewis-Clark State added another run in the bottom of the fourth and held Eastern Oregon scoreless through the first five innings.
The Mountaineers rallied two runs in the top of the sixth, cutting the deficit to 9-2. Gonzales doubled to score Choi and Freita doubled to score Gonzales.
Lewis-Clark State added one more run in the bottom of the fourth, stretching the advantage to 10-2 and sweeping Eastern Oregon.
Gonzales finished 2-4 with one RBI and one run, while Freitas finished 1-3 with one RBI. Brock Cordes took the loss on the mound, going 1.2 innings with seven earned runs.
Coming off a difficult series, Eastern Oregon will aim to bounce back next weekend on the road. The Mountaineers are slated to play the College of Idaho in a four-game series, with opening pitch slated for noon on March 11.
