PENDLETON— It was a difficult weekend for the Eastern Oregon University baseball team.
The Mountaineers lost all four of its games against British Columbia, losing by a combined score of 65-11. The series dropped the team’s record to 1-27 overall and 0-12 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 4, British Columbia 19
Despite hanging close early in the game, the Mountaineers let game one slip away in a blowout loss.
After the Thunderbirds scratched across two runs in the top of the first, Youngheon Choi managed to score Eastern Oregon’s first run off savvy base running. Choi stole third and managed to cross the plate off a throwing error. Mario Landeros later hit a solo home run to tie the game at 2-2.
Despite leveling the game in the first, the game completely tilted toward British Columbia in the ensuing innings. The Thunderbirds scored one in the second, two in each of the third and fourth, five in the fifth and seven in the seventh to cruise to victory. In the bottom of the seventh, the Mountaineers rallied two runs off a fielder’s choice that scored Rogelio Gonzales and an RBI-triple from Easton Watterson.
British Columbia finished the game with an impressive 20 hits. Eastern Oregon finished with six, while committing four errors did not help the team’s cause. Six different Mountaineers tallied a hit, while only one drew a walk. Bennett King was charged with the loss, allowing seven runs over four innings.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 4, British Columbia 16
Just like in game one, the Thunderbirds scored a slew of runs to take the win handily.
British Columbia scratched across one run in both the first and second innings, adding two more in the top of the third to lead 4-0. The Thunderbirds capitalized off a single and a wild pitch to extend the lead to 7-0. First baseman Danny Burns crushed a home run in the bottom of the inning to give Eastern Oregon its first run of the game and cut the deficit to 7-1.
In a high-scoring eighth inning, British Columbia tallied four runs and built up their lead to 11-1.
In the bottom of the eighth, Gonzales hit a double to score Joey Freitas. Austin Gerding kept the momentum going with a sacrifice hit to score Landeroes. Justin Frederick later hit an RBI-single to cap off a three-run inning for Eastern Oregon. Despite a momentum swing that cut the lead to 11-4, the Mountaineers allowed five runs in the top of the ninth to fall 16-4.
Landeros led the way at the plate with a two-hit performance. On the mound, Slayder Watterson was charged with the loss — he tossed six innings and allowed four runs off seven hits, striking out four opposing batters.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 0, British Columbia 12
Game three was another one-sided affair, as British Columbia needed just seven innings to come away with a shutout victory.
The Mountaineers were defeated 12-0, mustering up just two hits on the day. The Thunderbirds scored two runs in the first inning and pulled away with a five-run rally in the second — the visitors put up two more runs in the third and later pushed through three runs in the seventh to win 12-0. The Thunderbirds hit three home runs in the game.
For Eastern Oregon, Landeros and Elliott Marks both tallied one hit each. Shane Sinclair was given the loss, allowing nine runs across 2.2 innings.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 3, British Columbia 18
In the final game of the series, the Mountaineers were once again outpowered in a high-scoring loss.
The Thunderbirds scored four runs in the top of the first inning, off a double and a fielder’s choice. The Mountaineers bounced back in the bottom of the first inning, as Freitas hit an RBI-single and Brooks Wann hit a sacrifice-groundout. In the bottom of the second, Jason Duso singled in a run, cutting the lead to 4-3 — while the Mountaineers showed promise at this point, the Thunderbirds responded with 14 runs unanswered.
British Columbia scored four runs in the fourth, seven in the fifth and three in the sixth, running away with an 18-3 victory. Eastern Oregon was held to just three hits in the loss.
Jaydon Yancey was penalized with the loss on the mound, allowing eight runs over 3.2 innings — he struck out three opposing batters.
Coming off a tough series, Eastern Oregon will look to bounce back in consecutive single-game contests. The Mountaineers are scheduled to play at Whitman College on April 4 and at Central Washington University on April 11.
