LA GRANDE — It was a difficult conclusion to the season for the Eastern Oregon University baseball team this weekend.
The Mountaineers lost four straight to the College of Idaho, concluding the 2023 season. The team finished the season 3-39 overall and 2-22 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 5, College of Idaho 7
In game one, the Mountaineers let an early lead slip and ultimately lost by just two runs.
Outfielder Justin Frederick put Eastern Oregon on the board first, hitting a sacrifice-fly to score Mario Landeros. Youhyeon Choi followed up with an unearned run off a throwing error in the bottom of the third, giving the Mountaineers a 2-0 advantage.
In the top of the sixth, the College of Idaho rallied four runs to take a 4-2 lead over Eastern Oregon. The Yotes capitalized off a two-RBI double and a two-run home run.
The Mountaineers fought back to take the lead, scoring one run in the bottom of the sixth off an RBI-double from Landeros and two runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 5-4 lead — Landeros and Danny Burns each hit RBI-doubles.
With just one inning remaining, the Mountaineers were unable to hold onto the one-run advantage. The College of Idaho saw a three-run home run to left field, giving the Yotes a late 7-5 advantage. Eastern Oregon got a runner on first in the bottom of the ninth, but failed to make up any ground and lost 7-5.
Landeros had a strong day at the plate, going 3-4 with two RBIs and one run. Choi scored two runs on the day. On the mound, Jeter Larson received the loss in relief, allowing three runs in the ninth inning.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 3, College of Idaho 16
Game two was an uphill battle for Eastern Oregon, as the College of Idaho built an early lead and ran off with a double-digit win.
The Yotes scored three runs in the first, two in the second, two in the third and three more in the fourth to take a commanding 10-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Nick Mayfield scored the Mountaineers’ first run with a sacrifice fly. Adam Roa followed up with an RBI-single to left field, cutting the deficit to 10-1.
Eastern Oregon managed another run in the bottom of the fifth off an RBI-double from Joey Freitas. However, the College of Idaho managed one run in the top of the fifth and five in the top of the seventh to secure a lopsided defeat for Eastern Oregon.
Burns led the way at the plate, going 2-3 with one run scored. On the mound, Turner Edwards received the loss — he threw 1.2 innings and allowed five runs off seven hits.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 9, College of Idaho 17
Game three was a high-scoring affair, as both teams exchanged big innings.
The College of Idaho rallied five runs in the top of the first, making things difficult for Eastern Oregon. The Yotes added one more run in the top of the second, taking a quick 6-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Harrison Goyette got the Mountaineers on the board with a solo home run to left field.
The Yotes capitalized off a six-run fourth inning, extending a commanding lead to 12-1. The Mountaineers fought back, scoring two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth — the home team cut the deficit to 12-8, but could not cut the lead any further.
The College of Idaho scored one in the seventh, three in the eighth and one in the ninth to build a sizable advantage. Tomo Horie hit an RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth, but Eastern Oregon fell by a final score of 17-9.
Austin Gerding went 3-5 at the plate, scoring two runs and hitting in one RBI. Burns went 2-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. On the mound, Summit Nell received the loss, allowing six runs over 1.2 innings thrown — he struck out two batters.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 6, College of Idaho 11
The Mountaineers ended the season with a valiant effort, as a ninth-inning comeback ultimately fell short.
The Yotes scored four in the first, a tough start for the Mountaineers. However, Roa hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first to cut the lead to 4-1. The College of Idaho responded with three more runs in the second, extending the lead to 7-1.
The College of Idaho added one run in each of the fourth, fifth and seventh innings, as Eastern Oregon saw the deficit extend to 10-1. In the bottom of the seventh, Choi was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to cut the lead to eight runs.
One more run in the top of the eighth by the Yotes put the game at an 11-2 score, but Eastern Oregon put it all on the line to make a comeback. The Mountaineers scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth — Evan Watterson singled to score a run, before Roa reached on a fielder’s choice that scored a run and Gerding hit a two-run home run to left field. The Mountaineers were unable to cut the lead any further, ultimately losing their final game of the season 11-6.
Roa and Gerding each finished with two RBIs on the day. Cooper Lund received the loss, allowing five runs in the first inning.
The series ends the season for the Mountaineers, who are led by 14 seniors. This season was also the first year of Kyle Treaway’s tenure as head coach for Eastern Oregon.
