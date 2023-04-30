Eastern Oregon University vs Lewis-Clark State College baseball

Eastern's Mario Landeros steps up to the plate during the game against Lewis-Clark State College on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Lewis-Clark State College won both games going 14-1 and 15-14. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — It was a difficult conclusion to the season for the Eastern Oregon University baseball team this weekend.

The Mountaineers lost four straight to the College of Idaho, concluding the 2023 season. The team finished the season 3-39 overall and 2-22 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

