Eastern Oregon University's Jaydon Yancey (16) throws a pitch against the Bushnell Beacons at Optimist Field, La Grande, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The EOU Mountaineers lost 5-1 and 6-4 in the double header game.

 Alex Wittwer/EO Media Group

EUGENE — The Eastern Oregon University baseball team is off to a winless start to its weekend series at Bushnell.

The Mountaineers dropped the first two games on Friday, March 24. Eastern Oregon lost 4-2 and 10-0, dropping the team’s record to 1-21 overall and 0-6 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

