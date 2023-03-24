Eastern Oregon University's Jaydon Yancey (16) throws a pitch against the Bushnell Beacons at Optimist Field, La Grande, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The EOU Mountaineers lost 5-1 and 6-4 in the double header game.
EUGENE — The Eastern Oregon University baseball team is off to a winless start to its weekend series at Bushnell.
The Mountaineers dropped the first two games on Friday, March 24. Eastern Oregon lost 4-2 and 10-0, dropping the team’s record to 1-21 overall and 0-6 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 2, Bushnell 4
Both teams got off to a slow start at the plate, as each starter went scoreless in the first three innings — game one was a pitching duel, as neither team eclipsed five hits.
Eastern Oregon broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth, as Mario Landeroes homered to left field. The Mountaineers added to their lead in the top of the fifth, with a solo home run from Jason Duso. Unfortunately for Eastern Oregon, these were the team’s final runs of the game.
Bushnell rallied four unanswered runs, scattered across three consecutive innings. In the top of the fifth, a sacrifice fly cut Eastern Oregon’s lead to 2-1. The Beacons tied the game at 2-2 with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth and pulled away with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to cement a 4-2 victory.
Youhyeon Choi led the way at the plate, going 3-4. On the mound, Bennett King was solid in a six-inning, two-run performance — he struck out six opposing batters. Danny Burns was given the loss after allowing the two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 0, Bushnell 10
In contrast to game one, the second matchup of the series was completely one-sided — Bushnell took the lead early and never looked back.
A home run got things started for the Beacons in the bottom of the first, followed by a three-run rally in the bottom of the second.
Eastern Oregon remained within reach, as the ensuing three innings were scoreless for both teams. In the bottom of the sixth, a two-RBI single and two-RBI home run broke the game wide open — the Beacons extended their lead to 8-0.
The Mountaineers were unable to make up any ground or score a run, as the Beacons added a run in both the seventh and eighth innings to win 10-0.
Eastern Oregon was held to just four hits as a team in the loss. Choi, Landeros, Joey Freitas and Tomo Horie each tallied one hit. Shane Sincair was given the loss after allowing four earned runs across 5.1 innings pitched — he struck out two batters.
Coming off the losses, Eastern Oregon will look to bounce back in tomorrow’s doubleheader. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 25.
