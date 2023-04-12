Eastern Oregon University's Jaydon Yancey (16) throws a pitch against the Bushnell Beacons at Optimist Field, La Grande, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The EOU Mountaineers lost 5-1 and 6-4 in the double header game.
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A slow start to a midweek tilt made all the difference for the Eastern Oregon University baseball team.
The Mountaineers lost to Central Washington 7-3 on Tuesday, April 11, the team’s 25th consecutive loss. The defeat dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 1-28 on the year and 0-12 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The game got off to a rocky start, as the Mountaineers allowed four runs in the bottom of the first inning. An error allowed Central Washington’s first run to score, before the Wildcats capitalized off a three-run home run to right field that put the score at 4-0.
Eastern Oregon allowed another run in the bottom of the second off a sacrifice hit, putting the Mountaineers down 5-0 early on.
In the top of the sixth, Justin Duso got the Mountaineers on the board with a two-RBI double. The hit cut the deficit to 5-2, but Eastern Oregon was unable to make up any more ground.
Central Washington tallied two more runs late in the game, while Eastern Oregon capitalized off an RBI-single from Noah Zohn. The Mountaineers were unable to make up any additional ground, falling 7-3.
Youhyeon Choi and Mario Landeros both tallied two hits on the day, while Duso led the way with two RBIs. Dalton Jones received the loss, allowing four runs in one inning pitched.
Coming off the loss, Eastern Oregon is slated to host Lewis-Clark State for a four-game home series this weekend. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for noon on April 15.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.