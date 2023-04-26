Eastern Oregon University vs Lewis-Clark State College baseball

Eastern's Youhyeon Choi connects with a pitch during the game against Lewis-Clark State College on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Lewis-Clark State College won both games going 14-1 and 15-14. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Despite a late rally, the Mountaineers were unable to come away with a win on the road at Whitman on Tuesday, April 25.

Eastern Oregon traveled to Walla Walla, Washington for a midweek non-conference slate, but ultimately lost by a score of 7-3. The defeat dropped the team’s record to 3-35 on the season.

