WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Despite a late rally, the Mountaineers were unable to come away with a win on the road at Whitman on Tuesday, April 25.
Eastern Oregon traveled to Walla Walla, Washington for a midweek non-conference slate, but ultimately lost by a score of 7-3. The defeat dropped the team’s record to 3-35 on the season.
It was a slow start for the Mountaineers, who only managed to tally four hits on the day. The Blues scored first in the bottom of the second, behind an RBI-single. Whitman added two in the fourth and three in the fifth, wracking up a huge 6-0 lead after five.
Eastern Oregon allowed another run in the bottom of the seventh, making the comeback attempt an uphill battle.
The Mountaineers found their way across the plate in the top of the eight, as outfielder Noah Zohn singled to score Garret Kollar and Joey Freitas. Eastern Oregon went into the ninth inning trailing 7-2.
In the top of the ninth, Kollar reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Adam Roa, cutting the lead to 7-3. Eastern Oregon had the bases loaded with one out, but were unable to cut into the deficit any further en route to a 7-3 loss.
Austin Gerding led the way with two hits, while Zohn tallied a team-high two RBIs. On the mound, Tyler Harper received the loss after allowing one run off two hits in two innings.
Up next, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to compete in its final conference series of the regular season. The Mountaineers are set to host the College of Idaho for four games, with the first pitch of game one taking place at noon on April 28.
