KEIZER — The Eastern Oregon University baseball team found its way back into the win column this weekend at Corban.
The Mountaineers won two out of four games on the road, snapping a 30-game losing streak coming into game two. The series moved Eastern Oregon’s record to 3-34 on the year and 2-18 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 2, Corban 8
The Mountaineers were in contention early on in game one, but ultimately the game slipped away.
Corban scored one run in the bottom of the first, but Eastern Oregon bounced back with two runs in the top of the second. Noah Mayfield tripled to score Mario Landeros and Justin Frederick reached by an error to later score Mayfield. Despite building an early 2-1 lead, the Mountaineers ultimately failed to score any more runs in the loss.
Corban rallied three runs in the bottom of the third, as Eastern Oregon remained within striking distance at 2-4 up until the bottom of the eighth. The Warriors managed four runs in the eighth, putting the game out of reach.
The Mountaineers were held to just two hits in the loss, which came off the bats of Landeros and Mayfield. On the mound, Bennett King received the loss after allowing four runs over three innings — he struck out one batter.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 5, Corban 1
The Mountaineers came out victorious in game two, snapping a lengthy losing streak.
Eastern Oregon scored one run in the top of the second off an RBI-single by Danny Burns to give the team an early 1-0 lead. The score remained the same until the top of the sixth, when Youhyeon Choi hit a home run to right field to double the lead.
Corban made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh, scoring a run off a solo home run to cut Eastern Oregon’s lead to 2-1.
In the top of the eighth, Choi singled in a run, pushing the Mountaineers’ advantage to 3-1. Eastern Oregon put the game away in the top of the ninth, as Mayfield singled in a run and Adrian Roa hit a sacrifice hit.
Alex Farnsworth came in to close out the save, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings and striking out three opposing batters. Slayder Watterson was the winning pitcher, allowing just one run in 6.1 innings — he struck out seven opposing batters.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 6, Corban 4
After getting a taste for victory in game two, the Mountaineers kept the momentum rolling in game three.
Eastern Oregon came out swinging, putting up two runs in the top of the first inning. Landeros singled in a run and Burns hit a sacrifice hit to give the Mountaineers a quick 2-0 lead.
Corban responded, scoring one run in each of the first and second innings. Landeros and Burns carried the load in the third inning, each hitting a solo home run to give the Mountaineers a 4-3 advantage.
The score remained the same, until RBIs from Austin Gerding and Justin Duso in the sixth and seventh innings extended Eastern Oregon’s lead to 6-3. Corban added a run in the bottom of the seventh, but Eastern Oregon held on to win its second straight game of the series.
Burns led the way with three hits and two RBIs, while Eastern Watterson had two runs in the win. Jaydon Yancey was the winning pitcher, while Jeter Larson earned the save.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 4, Corban 5
Despite holding a late lead, the Mountaineers came up just short in the final game of the series.
Corban took the early lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. Eastern Oregon responded in the top of the second, behind an RBI-sacrifice hit from Roa. In the fourth, Frederick flew out to score a run and tie the game at 2-2.
The game remained tied until the top of the seventh, when the Mountaineers moved ahead. Gerding and Rogelio Gonzales both singled to score runs, giving Eastern Oregon a 4-2 advantage. However, the Warriors added a run on an RBI-single in the bottom of the frame to keep the game within striking distance.
In the bottom of the ninth, Corban loaded the bases with no outs — this made it difficult for Eastern Oregon to retain its one-run lead. Brad Pellkofer was hit by a pitch to walk in a run, before Joshua Miyazawa was walked to bring in the game-winning run for Corban.
Landeros led the way with two hits, while Frederick scored two runs in the loss.
Coming off the series at Corban, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to travel to Walla Walla, Washington to face Whitman College on April 25. The first pitch is slated for 3 p.m.
