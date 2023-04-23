Eastern Oregon University vs Lewis-Clark State College baseball

Eastern's Mario Landeros steps up to the plate during the game against Lewis-Clark State College on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Lewis-Clark State College won both games going 14-1 and 15-14. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

KEIZER — The Eastern Oregon University baseball team found its way back into the win column this weekend at Corban.

The Mountaineers won two out of four games on the road, snapping a 30-game losing streak coming into game two. The series moved Eastern Oregon’s record to 3-34 on the year and 2-18 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

