CALDWELL, Idaho — Despite keeping things close in several games, it was a difficult weekend for the Eastern Oregon University baseball team.
The Mountaineers lost all four of its road matchups at the College of Idaho this past weekend. The losses dropped Eastern Oregon’s record on the season to 1-14.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 4, College of Idaho 6
The Mountaineers’ first matchup was the closest of the weekend, as the team fought back to take a late lead. However, a three-run inning by the Yotes in the bottom of the eighth flipped the script.
After the College of Idaho took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Eastern Oregon began to chip away at the deficit. In the top of the second, catcher Justin Duso got the Mountaineers on the board with an RBI-single to left field that cut the lead to 3-1. Later in the fifth, infielder Joey Freitas reached by error and allowed Youhyeon Choi to score and cut the lead to just one run.
The sixth inning was a big one for Eastern Oregon, who took a narrow lead. Duso walked with the bases loaded, which tied the game at 3-3. Outfielder Garret Kollar then reached on a fielder's choice to score one more run and give Eastern Oregon a 4-3 advantage.
All was going well for Eastern Oregon, until the College of Idaho broke things open in the bottom of the eighth with two deep balls. The Yotes hit two home runs to score three runs and run away with a late 6-4 victory.
Alex Farnsworth was given the loss on the mound, while Bennet King threw six innings and allowed three runs in the start. Duso led the way with two RBIs.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 7, College of Idaho 11
The second game of the series was a high-scoring affair, as once again Eastern Oregon remained in contention for the bulk of the contest.
Mario Landeros got things started early, reaching on an error to score Choi and give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Kollar added one more run in the top of the second, doubling to score a runner and extend the lead to 2-0.
The Yotes’ bats came alive in the bottom of the second, scoring four runs off a home run, single and groundout.
In a game of momentum swings, Eastern Oregon fought back in the middle innings to retake the lead. Infielder Danny Burns hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 3-4. In the top of the fifth inning, Landeros and Iram Macias both walked in runs to give Eastern Oregon a 5-4 lead. An error in the bottom of the fifth allowed the Yotes to tie the game at 5-5.
Eastern Oregon took its final lead of the game in the top of the sixth, as Choi singled in a run. The College of Idaho responded with three consecutive runs, a deficit that the Mountaineers could not overcome. Eastern Oregon scratched across one more run in the bottom of the eighth with a Landeros single, but the College of Idaho tallied two more runs in the bottom of the eight to secure an 11-7 victory.
Choi finished with a strong day at the plate, going 2-3 with two runs and one RBI. Landeros tallied three RBIs on the day.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 3, College of Idaho 6
Once again, the Mountaineers found themselves with an early lead after a fast start to the game.
Eastern Oregon scored two runs in the top of the first inning, as Choi crossed home plate off a throwing error as Freitas stole second. Landeros later singled to center field to score Freitas and give the Mountaineers a 2-0 lead.In the top of the second, Choi doubled in a run, giving Eastern Oregon a commanding 3-0 lead in the top of the second.
Unfortunately for Eastern Oregon, the team went scoreless in the ensuing seven innings as the College of Idaho settled in. The Yotes scratched across one run in the bottom of the third and fifth innings, cutting Eastern Oregon’s lead to 3-2. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Yotes rallied four runs off two singles and a passed ball. The Mountaineers were unable to cut into the lead late and fell 6-3.
Landeros led the Mountaineers with two hits, while Choi and Freitas each scored one run. Burns pitched six innings and allowed two runs and struck out four batters. Jaydon Yancey was the losing pitcher for Eastern Oregon.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 3, College of Idaho 11
In the final game of the series, a big fifth inning for the College of Idaho sealed the deal.
The Yotes had a huge first inning and scored four runs, but the Mountaineers chipped away with one run in each of the second and third innings — Kollar and Justin Frederick each hit sacrifice flies to cut the lead to 4-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, the College of Idaho rattled off two singles, one double, one triple and one fly out to score five runs and build a commanding 9-2 lead.
Kollar added a solo home run in the top of the seventh, but two more runs from the Yotes in the eighth cemented the blowout loss for the Mountaineers.
Rogelio Gonzales led the way at the plate, going 2-4 with one run. Kollar topped the Mountaineers with two RBIs. Eastern Oregon’s Slayder Watterson was handed the loss on the mound, allowing seven earned runs over four innings.
Coming off the losses, Eastern Oregon will travel to Walla Walla, Washington for a one-game tilt at Whitman College. First pitch is scheduled for noon on Tuesday, March 14.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.