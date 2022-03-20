KLAMATH FALLS — The Eastern Oregon University baseball team lost two close matchups on the road on Sunday, March 20, dropping game one to Oregon Tech 6-5 and falling 3-0 in game two.
The losses dropped Eastern’s record to 7-20 on the year and 0-3 in conference play, with two more matchups against Oregon Tech set for March 21.
Game 1
The Mountaineers got off to a strong start in game one, taking a 3-0 lead after the top of the second.
Catcher Elliott Marks started the scoring off with a double to left field that scored Matt Garcia. Ethan Snodgrass later singled to center field to score Marks and build a 2-0 lead. An RBI double by Adrian Roa pushed the Mountaineers’ lead to 3-0.
Oregon Tech managed a run in the bottom of the second, but Marks hit another RBI in the top of the third to steady Eastern’s lead back to 4-1.
The Owls managed six unanswered runs between the fifth and seventh innings to take a 6-4 lead heading into the eighth inning.
Brooks Dyer hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to cut the lead to 6-5, but the Mountaineers failed to overcome the deficit any further.
Eastern’s Easton Watterson was charged with the loss, while Braeden Bellum earned the win.
Game 2
Game two between Eastern and Oregon Tech was a low-scoring battle, but the Mountaineers ultimately fell 3-0.
Davis Brown pitched a strong game, throwing eight innings and striking out eight batters. Brown allowed nine hits and two earned runs and was tasked with the loss.
The Mountaineers struggled to produce offense, tallying just three hits on the day. Oregon Tech pitcher Patrick Arman pitched eight scoreless innings and struck out seven batters.
The Owls scored a run in the third, fifth and eight innings to run off with the 3-0 victory.
After suffering their fourth straight loss, the Mountaineers will look to bounce back in the second double header against Oregon Tech on March 20. First pitch of game one is slated for 2 p.m.
