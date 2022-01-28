MESA, Ariz. — Coming off a difficult defeat in the team’s season opener, the Eastern Oregon University baseball team bounced back in a big way on Friday, Jan. 28.
The Mountaineers defeated Embry-Riddle 8-1 at the Coach Calderone Invitational in Mesa, Arizona, drawing back to 1-1 on the year. The win comes on the heels of a 18-3 loss to Arizona Christian on the previous day.
After allowing runs left and right against Arizona Christian, Eastern’s pitching was in top form. Redshirt-junior Nick Jennings got the start and threw four scoreless innings. Jennings allowed just one hit and struck out four batters on 51 pitches. Senior Dylan Myers pitched three scoreless innings in relief and was named the winning pitcher.
The Mountaineers started off strong early, scoring two runs in the first inning off a two-RBI single by junior catcher Matt Garcia.
Eastern scored two runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning to extend the lead out of reach of any potential comeback. Embry-Riddle added a run in the eighth inning, but the Mountaineers held on to take their first win of the new season.
Garcia finished the game 3-4 with four RBIs and one run, while outfielder Austin Gerding and infielder Brooks Dyer both tallied two runs each.
Coming off the team’s first win of the season, Eastern will play two games on Jan. 29 to conclude the invitational. The Mountaineers will face Oklahoma Panhandle State at 12:30 p.m. and take on No. 23 Benedictine Mesa at 3:30 p.m.
