Eastern Oregon University's Jaydon Yancey (16) throws a pitch against the Bushnell Beacons at Optimist Field, La Grande, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The EOU Mountaineers lost 5-1 and 6-4 in the double header game.
VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Eastern Oregon University baseball team was blanked this weekend, dropping three matchups at British Columbia this weekend.
The Mountaineers lost to the Thunderbirds 10-4, 6-3 and 8-4, before the fourth matchup was suspended due to rain. The losses dropped Eastern’s record to 9-27 overall and 2-9 in conference play.
Game 1: British Columbia 10 — Eastern Oregon 4
The Mountaineers started off the series with a 10-4 loss, falling behind 5-0 by the end of the third inning. The Thunderbirds added three runs in the seventh to take a 10-1 lead. Eastern tallied three runs over the last two innings, but could not cut the deficit.
Tomo Horie went 3-4, hitting one RBI. Easton Watterson went 2-3 and scored one run.
Davis Brown was charged with the loss, allowing seven runs over five innings.
Game 2: British Columbia 6 — Eastern Oregon 3
The Mountaineers found themselves coming up short in a late-game rally again in game two, falling 6-3.
British Columbia extended a 5-0 lead, before Eastern scored all three of its runs in the top of the seventh. One additional run in the bottom of the eighth secured the victory for the Thunderbirds.
Jaydon Yancey was handed the loss, allowing five runs over seven innings. Yancey struck out three batters on the day.
Jamie Powell led Eastern with two RBIs on the day during a 1-4 performance at the play.
Game 3: British Columbia 8 — Eastern Oregon 4
Eastern hung close in the third game of the series, taking a 1-1 tie into the bottom of the fourth inning. The Thunderbirds rattled off four runs in the fourth to extend their lead and ultimately hold on to sweep the Mountaineers.
Horie went 3-5 at the plate, while four different Mountaineers scored runs.
Nick Jennings was charged with the loss, throwing four innings and allowing six runs off three hits. He struck out two batters.
Coming off the losses, Eastern will look to bounce back at home during a four-game series against Lewis-Clark State at Pioneer Park. The first game of the series is set for April 8, with first pitch slated for 3 p.m.
