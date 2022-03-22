KLAMATH FALLS — The Eastern Oregon baseball team dropped the final two games of a four-game series against Oregon Tech on Monday, March 21, falling to the Owls 2-1 and 6-3.
The losses dropped Eastern’s record to 7-22 overall and 0-4 in conference play. The Mountaineers will be looking to bounce back when they return home to face Bushnell in a four-game series starting on March 26.
Game 1
The Mountaineers and Owls started off Day 2 with a low-scoring pitcher’s duel, with neither team posting more than four hits on the game.
Freshman Ben Bergonzine and junior Nick Jennings combined for a solid outing on the mound. Bergonzine (1-3) allowed two earned runs over three innings and ultimately earned the loss, but Jennings came in to pitch five no-hit innings — he struck out six batters and did not allow any runs.
Oregon Tech’s pitching was in good form as well, allowing Eastern to tally only four hits. Jacob Miller (3-3) earned the victory after allowing one run over five innings and striking out five batters.
In the bottom of the third inning, the home team scored two runs off a two-RBI single from catcher Travis Horner. The hit served as the only runs scored on the day for the Owls, but it was all that was needed to secure the victory.
Eastern bounced back in the top of the fourth inning, as junior Trevor Curl scored the Mountaineers’ lone run of the game.
Both teams were held scoreless in the final five innings as Oregon Tech held on to win 2-1.
Game 2
In the second and final game of the day, the Mountaineers found themselves in a hole early. Oregon Tech scored three runs in the first inning to take an early advantage that would ultimately prove costly.
Trailing 4-0 heading into the fourth inning, Eastern’s Matt Garcia singled in a run to cut the lead to 4-1. However, the Owls answered back with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a commanding 6-1 lead.
Late in the game, Eastern clawed back into contention with one run in each of the eighth and ninth innings. Freshman Harrison Goyette scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and junior Adrian Roa singled in Elliott Marks to cut the deficit to 6-3. The rally was too little too late, as Oregon Tech held on to win by three runs and sweep the four-game series.
The Mountaineers are set to host Bushnell for a four-game tilt, beginning on March 26. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 11 a.m.
