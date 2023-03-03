LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers are on to the NAIA Tournament.

Both the Eastern Oregon University men’s and women’s basketball programs earned their selections into the NAIA tournament on Thursday, March 2. The women’s team earned its automatic bid by way of winning the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, drawing a three seed in the national bracket. On the men’s side, the Mountaineers earned an at-large bid after coming up just one game shy of a conference championship — the team earned a 12 seed in the NAIA tournament.

