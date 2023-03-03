LA GRANDE — Coming off a strong ending to conference play, the Eastern Oregon University basketball programs were awarded for their stellar play this year.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference honored the Mountaineers with seven all-conference honorees across the two programs. Women’s basketball coach Anji Weissenfluh earned coach of the year, while men’s basketball player Phil Malatare took home conference player of the year.
On the men’s side, Malatare was honored as the conference’s top player following a prolific season on the hardwood. The senior guard averaged 18.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game through the conclusion of the conference tournament. Malatare shot 52% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range.
Senior guard Emmit Taylor III also earned all-conference honors, concluding the season as Eastern Oregon’s second highest scorer — the sharp shooter averaged 11.9 points per game. Senior forward Adam Orr earned Cascade Collegiate Conference honorable mention, averaging 10.2 points per game through the conference tournament. Orr was efficient from the field, shooting 46.7% and 46.4% from three-point range.
On the women’s side, four Mountaineers earned all-conference nods.
Senior guard Sailor Liefke, junior forward Shaelie Burgess and junior guard Beverly Slater all earned all-conference honors. Junior guard Bayley Brennan was selected as all-conference honorable mention.
Liefke has been the team’s senior anchor this year, averaging a team-high 13 points per game — she has also dished out 2.8 assists per game and hauled in 2.7 rebounds. Burgess compiled a versatile statline, averaging 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. Slater was the team’s top rebounder, averaging 10 per game — she also scored 9.9 points per game this year. Brennan finished the season as the team’s second leading scorer, putting up 10.5 points per game.
On the sideline, Weissenfluh led the Mountaineers to a 29-2 record and Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship heading into the NAIA tournament. This season marks the eighth time Weissenfluh has won the award.
Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to compete in their respective NAIA first-round matchups at 6 p.m. on March 7.
