Eastern Oregon's Phillip Malatare drives to the basket against Montana Western on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Malatare's 15-point performance helped the Mountaineers gain a 67-61 victory in the team's home opener.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University basketball team came away with a win in its home opener, defeating Montana Western 67-61 on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Bulldogs put together a big run in the second half, but the Mountaineers were able to hold on late to improve to 2-1 on the year.
“Even though it was a little ugly for us, I feel good that we gritted it out,” Eastern head coach Chris Kemp said. “We hit a couple big shots and got some big stops by the end, but we feel like we shouldn't have let them back in it. I think we’ll learn from it.”
Eastern came out firing, leading 36-22 at halftime off a strong first-half performance by sophomore Xavier Lovelace. The transfer from Tacoma Community College scored all nine of his points in the first half. Alongside him in the paint, Ismael Valdez tallied nine points and two rebounds.
Senior guard Max McCullough was held to two points in the first half, but came out firing after the intermission. The program’s all-time leading scorer put up eight straight points early in the second half with a three-pointer, and-one and layup on consecutive scoring plays. He finished with 12 points and three assists.
The Bulldogs gained momentum in the second half, cutting the lead to 54-53 with about seven minutes remaining in regulation. Jalen Hodges led the way for Montana Western on offense, scoring 22 points off 8-13 shooting.
With Montana Western focusing heavy defensive attention on McCullough, Eastern’s back court was still able to come away with big plays late in the game. Junior Phillip Malatare hit several clutch jump shots and was able to attack the basket efficiently when the Mountaineers needed a score.
With the Mountaineers up 64-60 with just under a minute remaining, Malatare drilled a deep three-pointer to give Eastern a seven-point lead. The shot ignited the crowd and put the game on ice for the Mountaineers. Malatare finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Redshirt-freshman guard Paul Pennington added a spark off the bench, scoring six points. Despite being the smallest player on the court at 5-foot-10-inches, Pennington led the team with 10 rebounds.
“I think our versatility makes us hard to guard,” Kemp said.
Now standing at 2-1 on the year, the Mountaineers will travel to Spokane, Washington for an exhibition against Gonzaga. The Zags come into the matchup ranked No. 1 in the NCAA rankings. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
