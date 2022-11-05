PHOENIX — The Eastern Oregon University cross-country team put up strong results at the conference championships.
The Mountaineers men’s team placed third overall in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships at Colver Sports Fields on Friday, Nov. 4, scoring 66 team points. On the women’s side, Eastern scored 142 points to place fifth overall.
In the men’s 8K, junior Hunter Nichols led the way with a fifth-place finish. Nichols clocked in at 25:30.2, just 11.5 seconds off the top finisher.
Senior Travis Running finished just behind Nichols, running a time of 25:30.8. Sophomore Winston Telford placed 14th, finishing with a time of 25:44.9.
Sophomore Cristian Mendoza was Eastern’s fourth finisher, coming in 20th with a time of 26:06.2. Sophomore Jonny Wind placed 21st, clocking in at 26:06.7.
Freshman Lauryn Mitchell led the way for Eastern, placing 20th in the women’s 5K with a time of 20:01.6.
Sophomore Madelyn Nichols placed 35th, crossing the line at 21:17.8. Senior Dierdre McKay placed 37th, clocking in at 21:32. Sophomore Kendall Bonzani ran a time of 21:41.1, placing 39th.
Coming off the conference championships, the Mountaineers will now gear up for the NAIA National Championships. Eastern is scheduled to compete in the event at 5:30 a.m. in Tallahassee, Florida on Nov. 18.
