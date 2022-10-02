SALEM — It was a productive weekend for the Eastern Oregon University cross-country program.
In a field of 17 teams at the Charles Bowles Invite in Salem on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Mountaineers men’s team placed second overall with 49 points. In the women’s team standings, Eastern placed 11th with 306 points.
Leading the way for Eastern’s men’s team was sophomore Justin Ash, who placed 10th in the 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:44.2. Fellow sophomore Cristian Mendoza was just behind Ash in 12th place, clocking in at 24:51.4. Junior Hunter Nichols placed 13th at 24:55.5.
Sophomore Winston Telford earned a top-20 finish, taking 16th overall with a time of 24:56.2. Senior Travis Running was the next Mountaineer to cross the finish line in 29th place, tallying a 25:45.5
In the women’s 5,000-meter run, Lauryn Mitchell was the team’s top finisher. The sophomore ran a 19:21.2 to place 41st overall.
Freshman Riley Morris came in at 19:50.7, earning a 61st place finish for Eastern. Senior Elizabeth Young placed 78th overall with a finish of 20:22 and sophomore Madelyn Nichols came in at 93rd overall with a 20:52.9. Sophomore Kendall Bonzani earned a top-100 finish, placing 99th overall with a time of 21:07.1
The Eastern men’s team has now placed in the top two for each of its three meets this season. Coming off strong showings on both sides, the Mountaineers will travel to Estacada to compete at the Lewis & Clark Invitational on Oct. 15. The running is set to begin at 10:15 a.m.
