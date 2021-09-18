LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University hosted its invitational, bringing in LC State, College of Idaho, Northwest Nazarene, Whitman and Spokane Cross-country to compete at the La Grande Country Club.
The men’s team took third overall with 74 total points, being edged out by College of Idaho in second and LC State in first place overall. Travis Running was Eastern’s top finisher, clocking in at 22:31 in the men’s 7K. He placed fourth overall and was followed by Cristian Mendoza in ninth place and Hunter Nichols in 12th. Mendoza ran a 22:48 and Nichols clocked in at 22:57.
Justin Ash was the next best men’s finisher at 21st place, finishing with a time of 23:19.
On the women’s side, Eastern finished in sixth place out of six competing schools. LC State won the women’s meet, sweeping both races.
Katie Jo Gebhardt and Jaimee Baxter were the top finishers for Eastern in the 5K, placing 28th and 29th overall. Gebhardt clocked in at 21:02 and Baxter finished in 21:05.
Emma Hollon was not far behind, running a 21:10 to finish 34th overall.
The Mountaineers will have two weeks off before competing at the 46th Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem on Oct. 2.
