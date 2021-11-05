Michelle Herbes accepts her all-conference award after placing 14th in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Cross-Country Championships in Klamath Falls on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The Eastern Oregon University senior ran a time of 20:01.3 in the women's 5K.
Travis Running poses with his all-conference award after finishing fourth overall in the men's 8K at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Cross-Country Championships in Klamath Falls on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Running led the way for the Eastern Oregon University men's cross-country team with a time of 25:26.
Ben Vallejos/Contributed photo
KLAMATH FALLS — The Eastern Oregon University men’s and women’s cross-country teams hit the big stage this weekend, competing at the Cascade College Conference Championships in Klamath Falls on Friday, Nov. 5.
The Mountaineers men’s team, highlighted by a top-five finish from Travis Running, scored 113 points to finish fifth overall. On the women’s side, a 14th-place finish by Michelle Herbes helped Eastern take a sixth place finish with 163 points. The College of Idaho performed a clean sweep on the championships, taking first on both the men’s and women’s sides.
Running, a senior, clocked a time of 25:26 in the 8K to finish in fourth place and earn all-conference. Herbes’ 20:01.3 in the 5K slated her at 14th overall as she gained all-conference honors.
Eastern ran as a pack on the men’s side, with Mountaineers finishing in 24th, 25th and 26th. Junior Hunter Nichols clocked in at 26:28.5 to take 24th, while a duo of freshmen were right behind at 25th and 26th in their first career conference championships.
Former Powder Valley standout Justin Ash ran a 26:31.2 to finish 25th, while former La Grande Tiger Cristian Mendoza placed 26th with a time of 26:35. Sophomore Jonathan Wind (26:53.9) placed 35th and senior Benjen Lilly (27:11.5) finished his career with a 40th-place finish.
On the women’s side, senior Katie Jo Gebhardt was Eastern’s second finisher at 32nd place with a time of 21:08.8. Sophomore Jaimee Baxter was close behind at 36th, running a time of 21:20.7.
Senior Lisa Megargee placed 42nd with a time of 21:34.1 in her final conference competition. Freshman Emma Hollon (21:50.7) placed 46th and senior Kendra Blake (22:07.9) took 50th.
As a team, Eastern will be reliant on an at-large bid in order to make the NAIA national meet. The NAIA will announce those bids on Nov. 9, prior to the national championships on Nov. 19.
