SALEM — The Eastern Oregon men’s and women’s cross-country teams both scored top-five finishes at the 46th Charles Bowles Invite at Willamette University on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
On the men’s side, senior standout Travis Running led the way with a fourth-place individual finish in the 8K with a time of 24:55. Freshman Cristian Mendoza was Eastern’s second runner, coming in 11th place with a 25:17.2. Junior Hunter Nichols ran a 25:57.3 to place 25th overall.
The Mountaineers were beaten out by three Cascade Collegiate Conference Schools, with Oregon Tech tacking the top spot with 54 points. Eastern tallied 82 points, just behind Lewis-Clark with 63 and Southern Oregon with 74.
On the women’s side, the Mountaineers totaled 118 points to place fifth overall in the team standings. Southern Oregon won the race with 30 points.
Michelle Herbes was Eastern’s top runner in the women’s 5K, placing 12th with a time of 19:21.2. Jaimee Baxter placed 23rd with a 20:06.1. Kendra Blake (20:19.5) and Katie Jo Gebhardt (20:23.1) placed 27th and 28th.
After a solid showing in Salem, the Mountaineers will take a week off before competing at the LC State Warrior Invitational on Oct. 16 in Lewiston, Idaho.
